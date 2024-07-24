Team GB sensation Penny Healey dominated the world after watching Disney movie

Healey has risen to become one of the best archers in the world

Healey, 19, is shaking up the ancient discipline one TikTok dance at a time

Team GB’s teenage archery sensation Penny Healey credits the sport with helping her deal with anxiety. Telford-born Healey, 19, is shaking up the ancient discipline one TikTok dance at a time, sporting colourful hair styles and competing in a bucket hat. Healey was inspired to take up the sport by watching the Disney movie Brave, the 2012 flick in which Merida, an independent archer, lifts an ancient curse using her bow.

“It was a cool movie but to me it was kind of heroic what she was doing,” said Healey. “I wasn’t very confident back then so I wanted something to help me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk #TNLAthletes

“Seeing a strong female character definitely helped. I always wanted to be inspiring to people.”

Healey has risen to become one of the best archers in the world. She reached the top of the world rankings last year and won gold at the European Games to qualify Team GB a place for Paris 2024.

“I saw London 2012 and that gave me quite a lot of motivation,” said Healey. “I saw it and thought, ‘oh, the Olympics is kind of cool.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never thought I had a shot to make it until recently, but I do now and it would be nice to go.”

Healey hopes to be joined in the French capital by two team-mates, with a last chance to qualify as a group coming in Turkey next month. She is not even the youngest member of the Team GB archery squad with 16-year-old Megan Havers stepping in to give the squad even more of a fresh-faced feel.

“I’m quite a big believer in all of us,” said Healey. “We have a good bond and we shoot well together. Megan has just come in but nothing seems to faze her, she has a really nice energy.”

Born and brought up on a farm in Shropshire, animals are a big part of Healey’s life. The Healey family, who used to run an archery equipment shop, own two sheep, two goats, two dogs, three cats, chickens, geese, quail and ducks. But an emu named Freddie is Healey’s most trusted training partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Freddie is amazing,” said Healey. “He’s super friendly and can be a bit naughty sometimes. We’ve definitely got our hands full with him.

“I think he knows what archery is, he sees me walking out every morning and follows me up and down to the target.

“We did have three emus but sadly the two girls started fighting because we only had one boy. I think Freddie was a bit like, ‘woah, ladies, calm down.’”

Unable to connect with friends, Healey experienced significant anxiety during the Covid-19 lockdowns. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Archery is really helpful for me because I struggle quite a bit with anxiety,” she says. “It helps if I can have my own little session and take my mind off things.

“It gets me into the garden and outside instead of staying indoors all day.”

Healey is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – this is vital for their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games. In the early part of her career, Healey was supported by grandma Patricia, who passed away last year before her granddaughter won European gold and sealed an Olympic place.

She said: “Before I got on the World Class Programme, you have to pay for a lot of stuff and my grandparents helped me buy my first bow.