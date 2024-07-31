Team GB's hockey team mount fightback as Will Calnan competes at first Olympics

David Pearce/Team GB

The men’s hockey team launched a fightback and scored twice in the last five minutes.

Chobham hockey star Will Calnan helped Team GB earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with Netherlands in the Olympic men’s hockey competition.

After a soporific first half, well-taken goals from Floris Wortelboer and Thijs van Dam left GB chasing the game.

But with Princess Anne in attendance, sporting a natty Team GB bucket hat to shield from broiling Parisian heat, Lee Morton struck two late stunners to earn a precious point.

“It was unbelievable,” said Morton.

“We thought it was pretty harsh to be 2-0 down, so to come back in the last few minutes and salvage a point was good. We keep an unbeaten record and overall, very good.”

The first half was a turgid affair in which neither side wanted to give an inch in the first quarter, least of all RAF Aircraftman Liam Sanford.

The fearless defender, who is the first to run towards the danger at penalty corners, caught a glancing blow to the cheek from the ball and went off with a bloodied face.

The match turned on a moment of magic from Floris Wortelboer late in the third quarter and Thijs van Dam poached another early in the fourth.

GB only mounted a response once the second goal had gone in with Morton weaving his way through the box and crashing home to halve the deficit.

Revington’s side were pouring forward in the closing minutes with Rupert Shipperley forcing a sharp near-post save from Pirmin Blaak, World Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023.

Blaak had no chance when the ball sat up beautifully for Morton who lashed home a fierce leveller to silence a Dutch-dominated crowd.

Having thrashed Spain 4-0 in their opener, Revington’s side had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against South Africa and their resilience was laid bare once more in an epic encounter with the Dutch, who they could easily meet again in the medal matches.

“We never give up,” said Morton. “Until that final whistle blows, we’ll back ourselves to create chances and score goals.”