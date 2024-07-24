British Rowing

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Jacob Dawson, 30, contracted Covid-19 in April 2022 and one night, sitting at the desk in his room doing life admin, felt some discomfort in his rib

A Team GB rower has overcome a near-fatal blood clot to reach his second Olympic Games. Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Jacob Dawson, 30, contracted Covid-19 in April 2022 and one night, sitting at the desk in his room doing life admin, felt some discomfort in his rib.

“It felt quite strange, but I thought I’d take some paracetamol and try to sleep it off,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Five minutes later I was lying on the floor, couldn’t breathe, couldn’t speak.”

Dawson puts his body through hell on a daily basis in one of the most gruelling sports around but he’s unequivocal: “it’s the worst pain I’ve felt in my life.”

Read More Meet Team GB's mulleted Geordie using his superstitious barnet to inspire Olympic glory

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024 His girlfriend drove him to A&E where he was misdiagnosed with stressed ribs and sent home. A week later, when Dawson had tested negative for Covid and returned to his training base at Caversham, British Rowing physio Steve Leonard found that his condition had deteriorated.

“Steve kept telling me to breathe and I was like, ‘I’m breathing as much as I can, I don’t know what to tell you.'

“It turns out the bottom part of my lung had collapsed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawson was rushed to a private clinic in London and there it was confirmed that he had suffered a pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening blood clot.

“In moments, everything was shattered, but my mind was just in survival mode.

“The hardest thing of it all was having to tell my mum while it was going on. I just emulated what the doctor told me, I didn’t know how to have that conversation.

“Of course, there were tears - but I’m grateful that I’m here to tell the story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After blood thinners, three weeks of bed rest and two months away, Dawson returned to his old life at Caversham with a fresh mentality.

“It’s given me a new lease of life,” he said. “I’m at Caversham because I want to be there and that is so empowering.

“I feel very fortunate to be blessed with the opportunity to see things from that side.

“When the days are as bad as they can be, in winter training when you’re racking up the miles and going through hell, it can always be worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s given me a much healthier relationship to why I’m here and the goals I have in life.”

Two years after his scare, Dawson is now back in the boat and heading to Paris 2024 with a brand-new perspective on life.

“The same things that fuelled me before the event still fuel me to this day,” said Dawson, who will benefit from Aldi and Team GB’s Nearest & Dearest programme in Paris.

Read More Team GB rower Georgie Brayshaw had harrowing horse riding accident that left her in coma

“It’s because I’m in the hunt to win Olympic gold and to represent my country on the world’s biggest stage. But it’s not like the world is ending when it doesn’t go to plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s Nearest & Dearest programme helps maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance and make the most of the unique opportunity to compete on one of the world’s largest stages. Dawson is joined in the men’s eight by Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, and coxswain Harry Brightmore.

The crew have swept all before them in this Olympiad, winning all five available major titles, success which Dawson puts down to openness.

“Maybe in other environments, it would be described as finger-pointing,” said Dawson. “But we criticise each other heavily just because we want the best out of each other and the best for each other. Off the water, we're so close and just such great friends.