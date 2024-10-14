Tearful Malcolm praises Scottish resilience after WXV 2 defeat

Johan Rynners - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

A tearful Rachel Malcolm praised the resilience and grit of her Scotland side's despite missing out on retaining their WXV 2 title with a 31-22 defeat to Australia.

Scotland fought back valiantly after falling 21-0 behind after a first-half blitz from the Wallaroos, with Leah Bartlett and Chloe Rollie reducing the deficit to 21-12 at half time in Cape Town.

Scotland carried the momentum into the second half with a 55th minute try from Anne Young to bring them to within five points of the lead before taking the lead through Francesca McGhie despite a red card for Emma Orr on the hour mark.

McGhie would then see yellow herself and Australia took full advantage of their extra two players to steal victory through the boot of Faitala Moleka and a late try from Ashley Marsters.

“This tournament has been pretty up and down for us but i think in terms of building foundations for the year ahead we've had tonnes of players get game time at the top level in international games and I'm really proud of their fight,” said captain Malcolm.

“That's what we pride ourselves on we Scots is having that fight and fighting until the end and that's what my team did today.”

Malcolm dedicated the gutsy Scotland display to her teammate and friend Emma Wassell, who was forced to miss the WXV 2 campaign following surgery on a benign tumour.

She added: “Our teammate, my best friend, unfortunately isn't out here with us so today was about trying to represent her.

"This whole tournament has been about representing her and we've just got her back 100% and she means the world to us, she's an incredible human being and she's exactly what the Scotland shirt is all about she's so resilient after everything she's come up against."

Despite the disappointment of losing the WXV 2 title, the result does see Scotland secure their qualification for the Women’s Rugby World Cup next year giving.

Malcolm said: “We've got a massive year ahead and I'm super proud of the fight, we’re just going to take that into the next year.”

Scotland now have just under 12 months to prepare for the World Cup being hosted just over the border in England, and head coach Bryan Easson was pleased with the progress his side have made over the past few months.

Defeat to Australia is the first loss they have suffered in the current international window, with WXV 2 victories over Italy and Japan in recent weeks, and Easson believes it stands them in good stead to put out a strong showing on the biggest stage next summer despite the immediate disappointment of defeat.

“It was tough out there," he reflected. “To play a team like Australia, who play the way they do, with 13 was a tough challenge but I can't fault the effort, I can't fault the work rate. We did stick in there until the end, we had a good opportunity, but it wasn't to be.

“Ultimately, we are building towards the World Cup. We obviously wanted to win this competition but four out of the five has been positive, some really good players coming through and challenging the group.

“We have got to look at it as a positive overall, but disappointing today.”

Australia captain Michaela Leonard was delighted with her side who have won the WXV 2 title in their first attempt, but praised Scotland for their part in a thrilling match.

She said: “Congratulations to Scotland, they've had an incredible campaign over the last three weeks and I think we all saw that game could've gone either way right down to the last minute so congratulations to them."