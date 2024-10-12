Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Day 9: Triveni Continental Kings reach final

Walusza Fotografia

The Triveni Continental Kings became the last team to clinch a spot in Saturday's final of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League after defeating the Alpine Sg Pipers 9-7 in a thrilling day nine.

The Pipers entered with 18 match points and 81 game points, while Triveni had 15 match points but a higher game point tally of 90.

Sg Pipers looked to have booked their ticket to the final after taking a 7-6 lead heading into the final stages of the match, only for Triveni to complete a thrilling comeback courtesy of Javokhir Sindarov's victory against Daniel Dardha.

Triveni will now defend their season one title against the PBG Alaskan Knights in what promises to be an entertaining, winner-takes-all battle.

Meanwhile, the bottom two teams, upGrad Mumba Masters and Ganges Grandmasters faced off in a bid to avoid a last place finish, with Vishy Anand's Grandmasters triumphing 12-4.

Runners-up last season, Mumba finish their campaign and a season that started with much promise in last place.

In the final match of the day, PBG Alaskan Knights, already through to the finals, dispatched the American Gambits 14-5.

While the top two boards ended in draws, PBG scored with Black on three of the remaining four boards.

Though PBG were already assured of a place in the finals and the Gambits could not improve on a fourth-place finish, both sides gave it their all.PBG's victory, their eighth in ten matches, sees them head into Saturday's final against the Triveni Continental Kings brimming with confidence.