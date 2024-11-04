Teenage pickleball talent stars at English Nationals

Teenager Oscar Pietruszka starred in a record-breaking Skechers English Nationals in Bolton | Paul Currie

Oscar Pietruszka starred in a record-breaking week for pickleball at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

Pietruszka, who studies at Richard Rose Morton Academy, featured in the English Nationals at the University of Bolton Arena and was supported by dad Jack and mum Nina.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the north-west.

“It's quite fun," said the 15-year-old from Carlisle. "I've met a lot of people that are really good playing against and with.

“I started playing when we met Richard [Wise] and he introduced us to it because we were playing badminton and then he taught us pickleball in Carlisle and we started playing the game.”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

He added: “The growth's really good because it's big in America obviously but it's not in the UK. We need more sports like this so it's really good.

“If you can get it into schools and if schools are playing, more juniors can come into these competitions and start playing throughout the UK.

“Other people have different talents and different types of shots, and they can get into them easier and make friends with them as well.

“It can keep you really active and you won't be staying inside just doing nothing.

“My favourite part of it is meeting new people and playing with friends and family.

“In this sport, we have a big family with a bunch of friends that we've made through the years playing pickleball.”

