Teenager follows father's footsteps and joins pickleball craze

The 2024 English OPEN is the largest pickleball event taking place outside of the USA EVER | Image by Will Palmer / BeatMedia

Teenager Stanley Salmon played a starring role in an historic week for pickleball at a record-breaking Skechers English OPEN.

Salmon, 14, who attends The de Ferrers Academy, featured in the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America.

With ages from 7 to 70+ competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic programme.

“I think this event it great, the atmosphere is really good, so is the show court and the overall vibes here are just really good,” said Salmon.

“I’ve played in one tournament so far and it wasn’t really too competitive, so I had a lot of fun.

“One of the best parts of pickleball is that very social and it doesn’t feel too pressured. I really enjoy it.”

This year’s English OPEN comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

“I got into pickleball through my dad (Robert) when he started playing,” added Salmon.

“I tried a session with him and I really enjoyed it and I just carried on playing.

“I play a lot of tennis and there are a lot of people from tennis who are starting to play pickleball and really enjoying it, so it’s really growing.

“When the weather’s not good in the winter, I’m always playing more pickleball, so it’s really good.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of players competing at this year’s English OPEN from the 8th-14th August at the Telford International Centre in the largest pickleball event taking place outside of the USA EVER – visit pickleballengland.org