Teenager Megan Havers admits nerves got the better of her at Paris 2024

David Pearce/Team GB

Teenager Megan Havers admitted the nerves got the better of her at the Olympics

Megan Havers felt Olympic nerves got the better of her as she bowed out of archery’s women’s team event.

Havers, who was the first Team GB athlete to complete in Paris during the ranking round last Thursday, teamed up with Penny Healey and Bryony Pitman but they were outclassed by Germany in the round of 16.

The South Charnwood High School pupil said: “I started off pretty low and right, I think I was right consecutively for the whole of the match.

“In myself I felt very nervous to come onto here, being my first Olympics and everything.

“I know I could have shot better, but it’s going to be a taster for what my individuals will be. I feel prepared for my individuals now.”

Havers will take on Spaniard Elia Canales in the round of 64 on Wednesday having qualified in 49th. She continues to relish the Olympic experience and is relishing the prospect of competing in front of the sizeable British contingent of supporters who are taking in the historic surroundings of Les Invalides.

“The atmosphere is incredible,” Havers added. “Just knowing GB people are here supporting you with their flags. You have support from the crowd. When they were watching you shoot, you do feel like you’re meant to be there. They really support you and make you feel like an actual athlete.”

Havers’ fellow teenager Healey, 16, is up against Korean Hunyong Jeon in the individual event while Pitman takes on Mexico’s Angela Ruiz. Pitman, 27, is the only member of the women’s archery squad with prior Olympic experience and will be working closely with Havers this week as both bid to go deep when medals are back on the line.

“We’ll be back here on Monday supporting the men’s team,” Pitman said.

“Over the next couple of days, I’ll probably have one day off, and then back into training, get some alternating shooting and scoring done with some of the others.

“Me and Megs have been playing a game where one of us will shoot and the other one has to do better on the next arrow. So just to get into the rhythm of the individual alternating as well.”