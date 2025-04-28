Tennis and padel celebrated at the 2025 LTA Tennis Awards in London

The Duchess of Gloucester during the LTA Tennis Awards 2025 at National Tennis Centre on April 24, 2025 in London, England. | Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

The 10th anniversary of the prestigious event was attended by several high-profile guests, including Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester, with the ceremony hosted by LTA President Sandi Procter and presented by head of men’s tennis Leon Smith.

Tennis and padel players, coaches, volunteers, clubs, venues, parks, schools, and universities from across the country were celebrated at the 2025 LTA Tennis Awards in London this week.

Winners received their awards from a host of stars including Sir Trevor McDonald, Sue Barker, Andrew Castle, and Laura Robson at the LTA's National Tennis Centre.

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain.

The winners were selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, and Leon Smith was thrilled to be part of such an inspirational day and acknowledge the work in sport throughout 2024.

"It was such a great day at the National Tennis Centre, and amazing to see all the finalists come together," he said.

"Hearing their stories during the awards and learning about the impact they've had on tennis and padel was honestly so inspiring.

"It was also really humbling to find out about all the brilliant work going on in clubs, parks, schools, venues, and communities across the country.

"It was wonderful to be able to recognise everything they’ve done — all of which helps bring the LTA’s vision of ‘tennis opened up’ to life. I can’t wait to see what they do next."

Hilda Moore received the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Kay Gilbert winning the LTA President's Award and Jane Collins named the Cathie Sabin Volunteer of the Year.

Club of the Year went to Marlborough Tennis Club while Alexandra Park Tennis Courts won Park of the Year and Competition of the Year went to East Cheshire Winter Tennis League.

The Lexus Game Changer Award went to South Devon Tennis Centre and Emma Lane, General Manager, Brand Communications at Lexus said: “This is our second year sponsoring the LTA Tennis Awards and we are delighted to be working together to support all the amazing volunteers, officials, coaches, and venues across the country.

“The Lexus Game Changer award for innovation in the delivery of the sport was selected from nominees in the 12 categories voted for by national judges. They receive a £1,000 grant to continue their groundbreaking efforts which demonstrate a significant impact in their community.

By using tennis as a powerful tool to support both mental and physical health, the winner has expanded their disability tennis programme, securing funding for junior wheelchairs and partnering with local organisations to deliver initiatives such as post-natal Mini & Me sessions, Sport In Mind, and Walking Tennis – all showcasing real, measurable social impact.”

While Loughborough University won University of the Year and Portsmouth Tennis Centre won the Tennis Opened Up Award.

Middlesex's David Nana was named Young Person of the Year, as Ben Reeves took home the Performance Coach of the Year, Joe Adams, Coach of the Year and Jack Askew, Official of the Year.

The best of the grassroots was recognised alongside elite award winners Jack Draper and Katie Boulter, who were crowned the Male and Female Player of the Year, with Boulter named for a second year in a row.

Henry Patten claimed Doubles Player of the Year following his Wimbledon victory in 2024, with US Open girls singles champion Mika Stojsavljevic scooping the Girls award and Charlie Robertson winning the Boys equivalent.

In the wheelchair categories, Alfie Hewett claimed the Wheelchair Player of the Year once more after a stunning year on the court, while Ruben Harris won Junior Wheelchair Player.

Aimee Gibson picked up another Female Padel Player award, with Christian Medina Murphy taking the Male Padel Player, while Nick Adams and Marjory Love winning their respective Male and Female Senior Player awards.

Speaking after the event at the National Tennis Centre, President of the LTA Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been enthusiastic about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

"The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. The selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches always impress me.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from."

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA