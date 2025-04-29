Tennis centre recognised with inclusivity award at LTA Tennis Awards

The tennis centre were presented their award by Scott Lloyd | Getty Images for LTA

Portsmouth Tennis Centre claimed the award for their work providing inclusive tennis sessions.

By Laura Howard, Sportsbeat

A tennis centre was thrilled to receive the Tennis Opened Up Award at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

Portsmouth Tennis Centre claimed the accolade at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton. The centre caters for 400 players to attend weekly classes aimed at providing inclusive and welcoming sessions for everyone, including players with Down syndrome, dementia, mental health conditions and brain injuries.

“It means everything for the centre [to receive the award]. The coaches are so good with the children and players with disabilities,” said Joanne Dallas, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Open Court Lead.

“We run weekly sessions with people that have an acquired brain injury, people with dementia as well, it’s key to make them believe that they can do a sport as well. “Most people have the vision that tennis is played on full-sized courts but you adapt the tennis to the ability.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain. First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game. The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Despite Portsmouth Tennis Centre already catering for the full range of skill abilities and ages with their inclusive approach, they are always striving to increase their provision and are working to expand their youth provision as they look to the future.

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special. I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches. We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

