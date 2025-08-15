Tennis duo delighted to win national doubles title at Wimbledon

Will Heathfield and Connor Bush at Play Your Way To Wimbledon 2025 | imagecomms

Heathfield, 26, and Bush, 28, featured in the national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, which is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition and is delivered by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton’s Will Heathfield and Wellingborough’s Connor Bush were delighted to lift silverware on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon as they enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Heathfield, 26, and Bush, 28, featured in the national finals at Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, which is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition and is delivered by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

The pair claimed victory in the men’s doubles final to win the competition and revealed it was an experience they will never forget.

Heathfield said: "I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. We were just happy to be here and play, so to win it is just a cherry on top of the cake.

“When it sinks in, I will probably feel a lot better about it but at the moment I’m just in shock. I’ve been to Wimbledon to watch before but never played here so I really enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really special opportunity. You don’t get these opportunities very often so you have to make the most of it and getting to the final allowed us to play more games on the grass. It felt like our game improved every time we played a match.”

Bush added: “It’s great to be here and play on a great court. I was here last year and I got to the group stages and got knocked out in the last game so it was great to be back again.”

This year’s tournament delivered over 10,000 playing opportunities with thousands of singles and doubles players taking part at 800 venues, leading to county and area finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on the All England Club’s Aorangi Courts from 3 – 9 August 2025.

The competition aims to broaden playing opportunities and to inspire people of all ages and abilities to play tennis and follow in the footsteps of their tennis heroes by competing for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to 14 and under singles, 18 and under doubles and adult doubles draws, the categories also included wheelchair (adult and juniors), learning disability and visually impaired competitions. The national finals also saw the return of popular para-standing and deaf tennis exhibition matches held during the week.

World No.1 wheelchair doubles partners and Vodafone ambassadors Alfie Hewett OBE and Gordon Reid OBE were in attendance to cheer on the players at SW19 and offer their experience and advice.

“We would have loved to have had something like this when we were younger and playing’” said Hewett.

“Play your Way to Wimbledon is a massive event for someone to pick up a racket for the first time or start playing again if they haven’t for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about being active at grassroots level, making friends and new tennis partners and that is the beauty of events like this.”

Reid added: “We want tennis to be available and accessible to everybody and get as many people as possible enjoying the sport.

“This event encapsulates that perfectly and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition. It is delivered by Vodafone, in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club, forming part of Vodafone's ongoing commitment to supporting grassroots tennis in the UK and making the sport more accessible for players of all ages and abilities.