Innovative tennis centre land prestigious national award

South Devon Tennis Centre claimed the accolade which represents a new award introduced by title sponsors Lexus to reward innovation in the delivery of tennis.

A Devon tennis centre’s efforts to open up the sport were bestowed with the inaugural Lexus Game Changer Award at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

It is the second year Lexus have supported the award with Emma Lane, their General Manager, Brand Communications on hand to present the award at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

The team in Ivybridge have embodied that innovation, transforming their venue into an inclusive centre for the whole community to enjoy as they welcome people into their community through initiatives like the Sport In Mind project.

Having improved the design and layout of social spaces at the facility, the club attracts a broad and diverse range of players with a vibrant and welcoming feel.

“It’s so rewarding to open up tennis to so many different people and to be able to get this award is just amazing,” said Elise Spicer, the centre’s Health and Wellbeing Coordinator.

“We can see how much it benefits people, physically and mentally, and people who would never think about coming to play tennis. It is really rewarding.

“It’s mental health as well. We notice people who come in who are quite low and they come in and socialise and meet people involved in the community. It improves their confidence so much.

“I struggled with my mental health and that was the reason I got into sport. I know how difficult it is to take that first step.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

The centre also help postnatal fitness though ‘Mini & Me’ classes to provide for women who may not otherwise be able to exercise because of a lack of childcare, in addition to Walking Tennis sessions which help them to deliver meaningful social impact.

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

