Tennis star Harris dreaming of Paralympic place after scooping national award

Rising tennis star Ruben Harris is dreaming of a place at the LA 2028 Paralympics after winning Junior Wheelchair Player of the Year at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

The 17-year-old from Kent claimed the accolade at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Harris experienced a stellar 2024 as he won the Roland Garros Junior Doubles final in Paris to clinch his maiden junior Grand Slam title.

“It is a great honour to win this. I know a couple of people who have won this before me and they have gone on to win countless tournaments. It’s a real privilege,” said Harris.

“Winning Roland Garros doubles last year was definitely one of my career highlights. That feeling was just great to know that you have won it.

“I’m hoping to do the LA Paralympics in 2028 and compete in Slams, as well.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

While Harris has his sights set on the LA 2028 Paralympics, for now his focus for 2025 remains on playing more Slams and picking up more tournament wins to boot.

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

