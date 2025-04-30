Inspirational tennis coach receives national award from Sue Barker

Joe Adams is awarded the Coach of the year award by Sue Barker during the LTA Tennis Awards 2025 at National Tennis Centre on April 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA) | Getty Images for LTA

It was Joe Adams’ second accolade of the night at the tenth anniversary of the awards which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

A Sussex tennis coach was honoured to be presented with the Coach of the Year Award by tennis icon Sue Barker at the prestigious LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

Adams has done invaluable work to expand junior coaching provision by offering free tennis taster sessions in schools and creating a sustainable pathway for budding players.

He is focused on inclusivity and disability tennis initiatives and works with local parks and organisations to deliver tennis to under-represented groups

“It’s an honour. It’s a team effort and the direction we have been pushing in. My coaching partner is disabled and my brother struggled with learning disabilities so we have gone down that road in what we have tried to achieve at the clubs and the parks,” said Adams.

“It’s really nice to be appreciated. Having grown up playing tennis at quite posh clubs, it felt important to open tennis up.

“We’ve tried to create something that is easy for everyone to get into and make tennis more acceptable to people as well as affordable.”

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis across Britain.

First launched in 2015 with the help of former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, they recognise the vital work of volunteers, coaches, officials, and players dedicating their precious time and energy to the continual development and growth of the sport.

Over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 12 different categories, have all been acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024.

Adams, from Hastings, also picked up the award for Park of the Year at the ceremony for his work at Alexandra Park Tennis Court as he ticked off the television royalty, receiving that gong from Sir Trevor McDonald.

LTA President Sandi Procter said: “The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

“I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain.

“The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable. I am always impressed by the selfless sacrifice of all the volunteers, officials and coaches.

“We want to keep attracting new players and fans to the sport. Supporters play a crucial role in inspiring people to pick up a racket, no matter their age, skill level, background, or where they come from.’’

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA