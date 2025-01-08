Getty Images

Everything to know ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.

The countdown to the first Grand Slam of the year is into its final days and the action will soon be underway at the 2025 Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will defend their singles titles in this highly-anticipated major season opener.

Andy Murray is also back in Melbourne but this time in the corner of 10-time champion Novak Djokovic. Following his decision to retire from the court after the Paris Olympics, Murray was brought on board by his longtime playing rival as the Serbian’s new coach for the 2025 season.

Djokovic was knocked out of last year’s semi-final by eventual champion Sinner. The 37-year-old has returned to Australia with a fight for history on his hands. Not only is he in pursuit of a record-extending 11th crown in Melbourne, he will want to shatter Margaret Court’s record with an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam.

As the anticipation of another exciting tennis calendar builds, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Australian Open.

When is the 2025 Australian Open?

Qualifying is already underway in Melbourne but the main singles tournaments will commence on January 12th. The women’s final will be held on January 25th, and the men’s final a day later.

When is the Australian Open draw?

Fans will discover the opening matches on January 9th, when the official singles draw will be made. For those in the UK wanting to keep track of the draw live, set your alarms for 2.30am.

Australian Open top-seeded players

The reigning champions are in stellar company this year as the top ten seeds for the men’s and women’s singles have been confirmed.

Women's singles

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Iga Świątek

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Elena Rybakina

7. Jessica Pegula

8. Emma Navarro

9. Daria Kasatkina

10. Danielle Collins

Men’s singles

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Alexander Zverev

3. Carlos Alcaraz

4. Taylor Fritz

5. Daniil Medvedev

6. Casper Ruud

7. Novak Djokovic

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Andrey Rublev

10. Grigor Dimitrov

How can I watch the Australian Open?

For UK viewers, the 2025 Australian Open will be shown live on TV channel Eurosport. Subscribers can also access livestreams of the action via the Eurosport website and the discovery+ app.

How many British players are at the Australian Open?

With both Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu looking set to participate, there are seven British players with main draw entries into this year’s Australian Open.

Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland last week due to a back problem, as injury setbacks continue to present themselves. The 2021 US Open champion flew straight to Melbourne for Grand Slam preparations and has since been seen practising with Caroline Garcia and Elena Rybakina.

There were also doubts surrounding Draper’s participation after suffering a hip injury but the British men’s No.1 has been practising and felt hopeful ahead of the opening Grand Slam.

Raducanu and Draper will join five fellow Brits in the main draw of the Australian Open. Katie Boulter will participate after winning two WTA titles in 2024, along with Sonay Kartal and Jodie Burrage. Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley are also in the hat for the upcoming draw. Harriet Dart and Billy Harris could also join their compatriots in the main draw if they beat their final opponents in the qualifying round.