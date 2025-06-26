Amarni Banks relishes Roehampton experience despite Wimbledon Qualifying defeat

The 22-year-old, who trains in Loughborough, was defeated by Katarzyna Kawa in straight sets, 6-2 6-4, ensuring that her dream of reaching the fabled lawns of SW19 are put on hold for at least another year. | Getty Images/The LTA

The 22-year-old, who trains in Loughborough, was defeated by Katarzyna Kawa in straight sets, 6-2 6-4, ensuring that her dream of reaching the fabled lawns of SW19 are put on hold for at least another year.

Amarni Banks admitted she relished her Roehampton experience despite defeat in the second round in Wimbledon qualifying.

The Lexus Ilkley Open quarter-finalist was defeated in the first four games in the opening set and wasn't able to recover.

Despite battling a back from a break down to level the second, Banks was unable to mount a comeback, with Kawa clinching the result to advance into the third round.

Though the outcome was not what she had hoped for, Banks admitted she enjoyed every moment of her time at qualifying and she is raring for more.

"The crowd here is unbeatable, said Banks. "Every time I’ve played here over the last two years, I’ve had a great experience. I’ve really enjoyed myself. I’m disappointed with the loss but I’ve had a good past few weeks.

"Any match at this level is a positive. Every match is a tough one so to come through them is something I should take confidence from. I’m learning a lot playing at this level and hopefully I get more matches like this.

"The game’s getting better each year. The players are getting tougher and I have to keep up and do my best to reach that level but I believe I'll get there consistently one day.

"Each year I play on the grass I get more comfortable and confident on it. It’s a long time away but I'm already looking forward to next year and competing again."

Up next for Banks is a switch to the hard court, although that will have to wait.

A well-earned rest is next on the cards, with Banks planning to ensure she returns in as best a physical and mental condition as possible.

She added: "My opponent played a really good match.

"I didn’t play my best tennis out there today but I gave it my all physically and mentally and all I can do is take the positives from today and learn from it and move forwards.

"It has been pretty full-on the last few weeks so I'm just going to reset before going again after taking everything I’ve learnt over the past few weeks into the practice courts and coming out stronger.

"I'll miss the grass but I'll go back to the hard court and then take my next steps from there."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website