Arthur Fery in landmark victory at the LTA's Lexus Nottingham Open

Nottingham Tennis Centre Nottingham, England - June 16th : Arthur Fery plays a backhand shot to Fabio Fognini during the first round match in the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Open on June 16th, 2025 in Nottingham, England | Sports Press Photo via Reuters Connect via Beat Media Group subscription

The 22-year-old found himself 5-3 down in the second set against former world No.9 Fabio Fognini but battled back to eliminate the nine-time ATP title-winner 6-3, 7-6(5) in front of a sell-out crowd in Nottingham.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Fery laid down a marker at the LTA's Lexus Nottingham Open with a landmark victory over former world No.9 Fabio Fognini.

The 22-year-old found himself 5-3 down in the second set against the Italian but battled back to eliminate the nine-time ATP title-winner 6-3, 7-6(5) in front of a sell-out crowd in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fery was one of several Brits under the spotlight on a busy day for his compatriots on grass, with Jan Choinski demonstrating similar resolve in his battle against American Eliot Spizzirri.

After losing the first set, Choinski roared back to record a richly deserved 4-7 6-4 6-4 victory over Spizzirri to join Fery in the next round.

Fery will next face off against Frenchman Terence Atmane, who went the distance in his battle with Italy's Matteo Gigante, coming back from losing the first set to record a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

Choinski will take on Portugal's Jamie Faria, who enjoyed a 6-3 6-4 success over third seed Brandon Holt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaniard Martin Landaluce took the spoils after a 6-2 2-6 6-2 win over Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer while Tristan Boyer came out on top in an all-American showdown against Mitchell Krueger, defeating his compatriot 6-1 7-5 while second seed Marin Cilic brushed past Hugo Grenier 6-3 6-2.

In the women's singles, rising British star Hannah Klugman went down to fourth seed and former Birmingham champion Yulia Putintseva.

Klugman was making her WTA main-draw debut fresh off reaching the women’s singles final at Junior Roland Garros but the wildcard was unable to carry that momentum against Putintseva, falling to the world No.27 6-2 6-2 at centre court.

The pair registered six breaks of serve between them in the first set alone but Putintseva’s experience on grass proved the difference as she opened up a healthy lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klugman bravely battled back in the second set but a backhand pass from Putintseva to break at 3-2 set the stage for the Kazakh to clinch the final four games to book her place in the second round.

There, Putintseva was joined by second seed Clara Tauson, Leylah Fernandez, Dayana Yastremska and Linda Noskova.

Denmark's Tauson eased past Kimberley Birrell 7-5 6-2 while Fernandez survived a scare from Lamens to win out 6-3 4-6 7-5, Yastremska defeated Olga Danilovic 6-4 7-6(4) and Noskova enjoyed a 6-4 3-6 7(8)-6(6) success over Anca Todoni.

Over in women's doubles, there was British heartache as Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal were defeated by Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund 6-2 7(7)-6(3).

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website