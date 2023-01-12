After nearly a week of qualifiers, in which British stars such as Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and Liam Broady were all hopeful of finding success, the Australian Open draw 2023 has been confirmed with tough first round draws awaiting former world number one Andy Murray and his compatriot Jack Draper.
2022 Champion Rafael Nadal is the number one seed at the tournament with rival Novak Djokovic coming in fourth. The nine-time Australian Open winner will be anxious to make a signficant impact on the tournament from which he was deported this time last year and enters the 2023 competition off the back of a title win in Adelaide last week.
As the draw stands, the two Grand Slam heavyweights would not meet each other until the final, but the Serbian world number two could face home favourite and Wimbledon 2022 finalist Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-final.
With only a few days to go before the opening day, here is all you need to know about the Australian Open draw...
When is the Australian Open 2023?
The tournament begins on Monday 16 January 2023 and will conclude with the women’s singles final on Saturday 28 January and the men’s singles final on Sunday 29 January 2023.
Tournament schedule:
- Monday 16 January: First round
- Wednesday 18 January: Second round
- Friday 20 January: Third round
- Sunday 22 January: Fourth round
- Tuesday 24 January: Quarter-finals
- Thursday 28 January: Women’s semi-finals
- Friday 27 January: Men’s semi-finals
- Saturday 28 January: Women’s finals
- Sunday 29 January: Men’s finals
Who will Britain’s tennis stars face in the first round?
Jack Draper has arguably been given the toughest first round draw of all the British contingent as the 21-year-old will face 2022 Champion Rafael Nadal in the opening round. Last year, Draper was ranked outside the top 250 but he has risen to within the top 40 ATP players. He reached the Adelaide semi-finals last week but will now face fellow left-hander Nadal on Monday.
Andy Murray has also been given a challenging first round opposition as he is set to take on the world number 13 Matteo Berrettini. The 35-year-old Scot beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur in an exhibition match at the Kooyang Classic on Thursday morning and afterwards said he hoped for a kind draw in Melbourne, but has now been landed with the Queen’s 2022 Champion.
2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu will face Tamara Korpatsch in her first round fixture. The 27-year-old German is ranked one place above the British hopeful but has never won a main-draw match at a major. Her only other compatriot in the women’s draw, Harriet Dart, will start her tournament against Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann who is seeded 32nd.
British number one Cameron Norrie, seeded 11th, will take on French wildcard Luca van Assche and 25th seed Dan Evans is set to play Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis. Kyle Edmund, an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2018, has also been dealt a tough draw as his first match will see him play Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner.
Full Draw:
Men’s Australian Open draw:
- Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper
- Brandon Nakashima vs Mackenzie McDonald
- Jaume Munar vs Dalibor Svrcina
- Mikael Ymer vs Yoshihito Nishioka
- Karen Khachanov vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
- Sebastian Baez vs Jason Kubler
- Oscar Otte vs Juncheng Shang
- Daniel Altmaier vs Frances Tiafoe
- Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez
- Lorenzo Sonego vs Nuno Borges
- Ernesto Escobedo vs Taro Daniel
- Dusan Lajovic vs Denis Shapovalov
- Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Arthur Rinderknech
- John Millman vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
- Marcos Giron vs Daniil Medvedev
- Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys
- Yannik Hangmann vs Rinky Hijikata
- Tallon Griekspoor vs Pavel Kotov
- Ilya Ivashka vs Botic van de Zandschulp
- Lorenzo Musetti vs Lloyd Harris
- Federico Coria vs Marton Fucsovics
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Gregoir Barrere
- Kyle Edmund vs Jannik Sinner
- Cameron Norrie vs Luca Van Assche
- Thiago Monteiro vs Constant Lestienne
- Christopher Eubanks vs Soonwoo Kwon
- Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric
- Francisco Cerundolo vs Guido Pella
- Corentin Moutet vs Yibing Wu
- Alex Molcan vs Stan Wawrinka
- Vasek Pospisil vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem
- Max Purcell vs Emil Ruusuvuori
- Daniel Galan vs Jeremy Chardy
- Facundo Bagnis vs Dan Evans
- Nick Kyrgios vs Roman Safiullin
- Richard Gasquet vs Ugo Humbert
- Maxime Cressy vs Albert Romas-Vinolas
- Filip Krajinovic vs Holger Rune
- Pablo Carreno Busta vs Pedro Cachin
- Mattia Bellucci vs Benjamin Bonzi
- John Isner vs Adrian Mannarino
- Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Alex de Minaur
- Grigor Dimitrov vs Aslan Karatsex
- Zizou Bergs vs Laslo Djere
- Enzo Couacaud vs Hugo Dellien
- Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic
- Taylor Fritz vs Nikolai Basilashvili
- Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Alexei Popyrin
- Ben Shelton vs Zhizhen Zhang
- Nicolas Jarry vs Miomir Kecmanovic
- Diego Schwartzman vs Oleksii Krutykh
- JJ Wolf vs Jordan Thompson
- David Goffin vs Laurent Lokoli
- Juan Pablo Varillas vs Alexander Zverev
- Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray
- Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Fabio Fognini
- Alexksandar Vukic vs Brandon Holt
- Joao Sousa vs Robert Bautista Agut
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexander Bublik
- Jan-Lennard Struff vs Tommy Paul
- Christopher O’Connell vs Jenson Brooksby
- Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud
Women’s singles draw:
- Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier
- Panna Udvardy vs Camila Osorio
- Cristina Bucsa vs Eva Lys
- Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bozovic
- Elena Rybakina vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
- Kaja Juvan vs Selena Janicijevic
- Lesia Tsurenko vs Kaolina Muchova
- Anna Kalinskaya vs Danielle Collins
- Paula Badosa vs Catherine McNally
- Kamilla Rakhimova vs Kateryna Baindl
- Anna Bondar vs Ana Bogdan
- Dayana Yastremska vs Jelena Ostapenka
- Qinwen Zheng vs Dalma Galfi
- Bernarda Pera vs Moyuka Uchijima
- Emma Raducanu vs Tamara Korpatsch
- Katerina Siniakova vs Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian
- Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- Polina Kudermetova vs Olivia Gadecki
- Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anismiova
- Barbora Krejcikova vs Sara Bejlek
- Talia Gibson vs Clara Burel
- CoCo Vandeweghe vs Anhelina Kalinina
- Alison Van Uytvanck vs Petra Kvitova
- Madison Keys vs Anna Blinkova
- Xinyu Wang vs Storm Hunter
- Ajla Tomljanovic vs Nadia Podoroska
- Sofia Kenin vs Viktoria Azarenka
- Jil Teichmann vs Harriet Dart
- Link Zhu vs Rebecca Marino
- Kristina Kucova vs Diana Schnaider
- Yue Yuan vs Maria Sakkari
- Daria Kasatkina vs Varvara Gracheva
- Lucrezia Stefanini vs Tatjana Maria
- Sorana Cirstea vs Yulia Putintseva
- Xiyu Wang vs Karolina Pliskova
- Shuai Zhang vs Patricia Tig
- Petra Martic vs Viktorija Golubic
- Katie Volynets vs Evgeniya Rodina
- Maryna Zanevska vs Veronika Kudermetova
- Anett Kontaveit vs Julia Grabher
- Mayar Sherif vs Magda Linette
- Diane Parry vs Taylor Townsend
- Ysaline Bonaventure vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Irina-Camelia Begu vs Saisai Zheng
- Lucia Bronzetti vs Laura Siegemund
- Leylah Fernandez vs Alize Cornet
- Katherine Sebov vs Caroline Garcia
- Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova
- Arianne Hartono vs Shelby Rogers
- Lauren Davis vs Danka Kovinic
- Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens
- Maria Trevisan vs Anna Schmiedlova
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Camila Giorgi
- Ann Li vs Madison Brengle
- Viktoriya Tomova vs Belinda Bencic
- Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Nuria Parrizas Dias
- Sloane Stephens vs Anastasia Potapova
- Donna Vekic vs Oksana Selekhmeteva
- Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Kaia Kanepi vs Kimberly Birrell
- Linda Fruhvirtova vs Jaimee Fourlis
- Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Marketa Vondrousova
- Tamara Zidansek vs Ons Jabeur