The Australian Open draw 2023 has been determined following the conclusion of the qualifying rounds. Andy Murray will face Queen’s Champion Matteo Berrettini

After nearly a week of qualifiers, in which British stars such as Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and Liam Broady were all hopeful of finding success, the Australian Open draw 2023 has been confirmed with tough first round draws awaiting former world number one Andy Murray and his compatriot Jack Draper.

2022 Champion Rafael Nadal is the number one seed at the tournament with rival Novak Djokovic coming in fourth. The nine-time Australian Open winner will be anxious to make a signficant impact on the tournament from which he was deported this time last year and enters the 2023 competition off the back of a title win in Adelaide last week.

Advertisement

As the draw stands, the two Grand Slam heavyweights would not meet each other until the final, but the Serbian world number two could face home favourite and Wimbledon 2022 finalist Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-final.

With only a few days to go before the opening day, here is all you need to know about the Australian Open draw...

Advertisement

Murray to face Matteo Berrettini in Australian Open first round

When is the Australian Open 2023?

Advertisement

The tournament begins on Monday 16 January 2023 and will conclude with the women’s singles final on Saturday 28 January and the men’s singles final on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Tournament schedule:

Monday 16 January: First round

Wednesday 18 January: Second round

Friday 20 January: Third round

Sunday 22 January: Fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Quarter-finals

Thursday 28 January: Women’s semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s finals

Sunday 29 January: Men’s finals

Advertisement

Who will Britain’s tennis stars face in the first round?

Jack Draper has arguably been given the toughest first round draw of all the British contingent as the 21-year-old will face 2022 Champion Rafael Nadal in the opening round. Last year, Draper was ranked outside the top 250 but he has risen to within the top 40 ATP players. He reached the Adelaide semi-finals last week but will now face fellow left-hander Nadal on Monday.

Advertisement

Andy Murray has also been given a challenging first round opposition as he is set to take on the world number 13 Matteo Berrettini. The 35-year-old Scot beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur in an exhibition match at the Kooyang Classic on Thursday morning and afterwards said he hoped for a kind draw in Melbourne, but has now been landed with the Queen’s 2022 Champion.

2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu will face Tamara Korpatsch in her first round fixture. The 27-year-old German is ranked one place above the British hopeful but has never won a main-draw match at a major. Her only other compatriot in the women’s draw, Harriet Dart, will start her tournament against Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann who is seeded 32nd.

British number one Cameron Norrie, seeded 11th, will take on French wildcard Luca van Assche and 25th seed Dan Evans is set to play Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis. Kyle Edmund, an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2018, has also been dealt a tough draw as his first match will see him play Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner.

Full Draw:

Advertisement

Men’s Australian Open draw:

Rafael Nadal vs Jack Draper

Brandon Nakashima vs Mackenzie McDonald

Advertisement

Jaume Munar vs Dalibor Svrcina

Mikael Ymer vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Karen Khachanov vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Sebastian Baez vs Jason Kubler

Oscar Otte vs Juncheng Shang

Daniel Altmaier vs Frances Tiafoe

Hubert Hurkacz vs Pedro Martinez

Lorenzo Sonego vs Nuno Borges

Advertisement

Ernesto Escobedo vs Taro Daniel

Dusan Lajovic vs Denis Shapovalov

Sebastian Korda vs Cristian Garin

Yosuke Watanuki vs Arthur Rinderknech

Advertisement

John Millman vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Marcos Giron vs Daniil Medvedev

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Quentin Halys

Yannik Hangmann vs Rinky Hijikata

Tallon Griekspoor vs Pavel Kotov

Ilya Ivashka vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Lorenzo Musetti vs Lloyd Harris

Federico Coria vs Marton Fucsovics

Advertisement

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Gregoir Barrere

Kyle Edmund vs Jannik Sinner

Cameron Norrie vs Luca Van Assche

Thiago Monteiro vs Constant Lestienne

Advertisement

Christopher Eubanks vs Soonwoo Kwon

Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric

Francisco Cerundolo vs Guido Pella

Corentin Moutet vs Yibing Wu

Alex Molcan vs Stan Wawrinka

Vasek Pospisil vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem

Max Purcell vs Emil Ruusuvuori

Advertisement

Daniel Galan vs Jeremy Chardy

Facundo Bagnis vs Dan Evans

Nick Kyrgios vs Roman Safiullin

Richard Gasquet vs Ugo Humbert

Advertisement

Maxime Cressy vs Albert Romas-Vinolas

Filip Krajinovic vs Holger Rune

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Pedro Cachin

Mattia Bellucci vs Benjamin Bonzi

John Isner vs Adrian Mannarino

Yu Hsiou Hsu vs Alex de Minaur

Grigor Dimitrov vs Aslan Karatsex

Zizou Bergs vs Laslo Djere

Advertisement

Enzo Couacaud vs Hugo Dellien

Roberto Carballes Baena vs Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz vs Nikolai Basilashvili

Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Alexei Popyrin

Advertisement

Ben Shelton vs Zhizhen Zhang

Nicolas Jarry vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Diego Schwartzman vs Oleksii Krutykh

JJ Wolf vs Jordan Thompson

David Goffin vs Laurent Lokoli

Juan Pablo Varillas vs Alexander Zverev

Matteo Berrettini vs Andy Murray

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Fabio Fognini

Advertisement

Alexksandar Vukic vs Brandon Holt

Joao Sousa vs Robert Bautista Agut

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alexander Bublik

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Tommy Paul

Advertisement

Christopher O’Connell vs Jenson Brooksby

Tomas Machac vs Casper Ruud

Women’s singles draw:

Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier

Panna Udvardy vs Camila Osorio

Cristina Bucsa vs Eva Lys

Bianca Andreescu vs Marie Bozovic

Advertisement

Elena Rybakina vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Kaja Juvan vs Selena Janicijevic

Lesia Tsurenko vs Kaolina Muchova

Anna Kalinskaya vs Danielle Collins

Advertisement

Paula Badosa vs Catherine McNally

Kamilla Rakhimova vs Kateryna Baindl

Anna Bondar vs Ana Bogdan

Dayana Yastremska vs Jelena Ostapenka

Qinwen Zheng vs Dalma Galfi

Bernarda Pera vs Moyuka Uchijima

Emma Raducanu vs Tamara Korpatsch

Katerina Siniakova vs Coco Gauff

Advertisement

Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian

Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Polina Kudermetova vs Olivia Gadecki

Marta Kostyuk vs Amanda Anismiova

Advertisement

Barbora Krejcikova vs Sara Bejlek

Talia Gibson vs Clara Burel

CoCo Vandeweghe vs Anhelina Kalinina

Alison Van Uytvanck vs Petra Kvitova

Madison Keys vs Anna Blinkova

Xinyu Wang vs Storm Hunter

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Nadia Podoroska

Sofia Kenin vs Viktoria Azarenka

Advertisement

Jil Teichmann vs Harriet Dart

Link Zhu vs Rebecca Marino

Kristina Kucova vs Diana Schnaider

Yue Yuan vs Maria Sakkari

Advertisement

Daria Kasatkina vs Varvara Gracheva

Lucrezia Stefanini vs Tatjana Maria

Sorana Cirstea vs Yulia Putintseva

Xiyu Wang vs Karolina Pliskova

Shuai Zhang vs Patricia Tig

Petra Martic vs Viktorija Golubic

Katie Volynets vs Evgeniya Rodina

Maryna Zanevska vs Veronika Kudermetova

Advertisement

Anett Kontaveit vs Julia Grabher

Mayar Sherif vs Magda Linette

Diane Parry vs Taylor Townsend

Ysaline Bonaventure vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Advertisement

Irina-Camelia Begu vs Saisai Zheng

Lucia Bronzetti vs Laura Siegemund

Leylah Fernandez vs Alize Cornet

Katherine Sebov vs Caroline Garcia

Aryna Sabalenka vs Tereza Martincova

Arianne Hartono vs Shelby Rogers

Lauren Davis vs Danka Kovinic

Garbine Muguruza vs Elise Mertens

Advertisement

Maria Trevisan vs Anna Schmiedlova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Camila Giorgi

Ann Li vs Madison Brengle

Viktoriya Tomova vs Belinda Bencic

Advertisement

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Nuria Parrizas Dias

Sloane Stephens vs Anastasia Potapova

Donna Vekic vs Oksana Selekhmeteva

Jasmine Paolini vs Liudmila Samsonova

Kaia Kanepi vs Kimberly Birrell

Linda Fruhvirtova vs Jaimee Fourlis