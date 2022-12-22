The unique event with a star-studded line-up pits Scotland against England.

Some of the biggest names in British tennis are going head-to-head in a unique Anglo-Scottish tournament.

The brainchild of two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray, the Battle of the Brits sees the likes of Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Jack Draper face off at Aberdeen’s 10,000 capacity P&J Live Arena, 12 months on from when the inaugural event was postponed due to Covid-19.

With celebrity captains including former Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway and former Open Championship winner Paul Lowrie, the event sees two of the oldest rivals around battling for supremacy on the court. But how do things lie as the Battle of the Brits heads into its final stages?

What are the results of matches ahead of Thursday night?

Wednesday

Dan Evans (Eng) beat Aidan McHugh (Sco) 6-4 6-2

Andy Murray (Sco) beat Jack Draper (Eng) 6-2 1-6 12-10

Thursday afternoon

Paul Jubb and Neal Skupski (Eng) beat Jamie Murray and Jonny O’Mara (Sco) 6-4 5-7 10-6

Dan Evans (Eng) beat Andy Murray (Sco) 6-4 3-6 10-8

What matches are still to go ahead?

There is one singles match remaining as Scotland’s Aidan McHugh takes on England’s Paul Jubb in the first game of Thursday night’s session. That is set to get underway at around 6.30pm but all focus will then go on the final match of the event as the Murray brothers resume doubles duties by taking on English duo Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Where can I watch the Battle of the Brits event?