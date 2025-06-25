Billy Harris believes adaptation key to reaching Eastbourne Open second round

Billy Harris defeated Cameron Norrie to reach the second round of the LTA's Lexus Eastbourne Open | Getty Images for the LTA

The Nottingham-born star and former Eastbourne semi-finalist fell short in qualifying but entered the main draw as a lucky loser, and made sure not to waste his second chance by defeating Norrie in straight sets 6-4 6-4 in a blustery battle of the Brits.

Billy Harris believes adaptation was the key to thriving and not just surviving after he defeated compatriot Cameron Norrie to reach the second round at the LTA's Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Harris salvaged seven out of the eight break points in their encounter - four of which came at 5-4 in the second set as he stepped up to serve for the match - en route to clinching the contest in an hour and 25 minutes.

And Harris believes that the key to his victory lay in acclimatising quicker than Norrie to the tricky conditions.

"I thought it was a great match in the conditions," said Harris. "I came out quick out of the blocks so I’m very happy with how I played.

"It was the two matches in qualifying and getting used to the wind that helped me get the edge at the start.

"I was timing the ball a lot better in the wind today and served better and that always helps on the grass."

Harris was one of several Brits in action on Tuesday, including British women's No.1 Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu defeated American Ann Li in a three-set thriller 6(5)-7 6-3 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Australian teenager Maya Joint.

Joining Raducanu in the round of 16 is Jodie Burrage, who defeated Japan's Mokuya Uchijima in straight sets 6-3 6-2 to confirm a meeting with reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Kreicikova, who defeated fellow Brit Harriet Dart.

Krejcikova beat Dart 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 after two hours and 45 minutes, with the win holding an added significance as the Czech star's first of this year's grass court season.

British No.3 Sonay Kartal battled bravely against Jelena Ostapenko but could not find a way past the former champion, losing 6-3 7-6(2)

Elsewhere, George Loffhagen went the distance against Reilly Opelka but was ultimately defeated 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(1) by the American.

It was a similar story for Ilkley Open runner-up Jack Pinnington Jones, who lost to Portugal's Nuno Borges 4-6 6-3 6-3.

