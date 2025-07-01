Billy Harris not getting ahead of himself after maiden Wimbledon win

Billy Harris advanced into the second round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career | Action Images via Reuters via Beat Media Group subscription

Making only his second appearance in the main draw, the British wild card enjoyed a fine victory over Dusan Lajovic, defeating the world No.118 6-3 6-2 6-4 to clinch a maiden win in SW19

To win at Wimbledon for the first time is what every tennis player dreams of - for Billy Harris it was just Monday.

Making only his second appearance in the main draw, the British wild card enjoyed a fine victory over Dusan Lajovic, defeating the world No.118 6-3 6-2 6-4 to clinch a maiden win in SW19. But while the result sees Harris tick off a lifelong ambition, the Nottingham-born star insists he has no plans to get carried away as he gears up for uncharted waters.

"It's always been on the radar to get to the Grand Slams and win some matches," said Harris. "It's a great start today and hopefully I can continue. I didn't really celebrate in the locker room. I just saw my family and my coaches and they all said it was a great performance.

"I'm definitely happy, but you can't be jumping up and down when you have won one match, can you? It's got to be the highlight of my career so far, but you don't really want to think about that too much and just focus on the next match."

Harris won't have to wait long before he is next called into action, with the spectre of Portugal's Nuno Borges looming large later this week. Such is the quick turnaround of life on the tennis circuit, but Harris has had plenty of time to get accustomed to the grass court.

Just last week he reached the quarter-final of the Eastbourne Open as a lucky loser and the 30-year-old believes his recent experiences leave him in good stead for his battle against Borges.

"It was good to get those extra matches after losing in qualifying and being the lucky loser [at Eastbourne]", added Harris. "That has put me in good shape coming into this week so it was a good fill of confidence to get some wins over good players. What I've been practicing the last few days with my coach has been working well.

"I know Nuno's a good all-around player who is very good from the baseline. It's going to be a tough match, but I think if I focus on my own game and do what I can to bring my strengths to the court, it will be a good one."

