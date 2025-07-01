Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates winning her first round match against Spain's Paula Badosa | REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Boulter raced to the first set against ninth seed Paula Badosa and then, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, let that advantage slip on Centre Court.

Katie Boulter feared letting winning positions slip was starting to become a habit but she bucked the trend for the win of her career.

But the British number two rediscovered her first set form to close out a 6-2 3-6 6-4 victory to claim the scalp of a top ten player for the fourth time in her career.

"I've played too many matches recently where I started out great and then let it slip, it was something my team and I talked about a lot," she said.

"I didn't want it to happen again but I kept fighting and kept trying to be positive. I just went after everything I could and just hoped it would happen.

"This court is the epitome of what every British child dreams of playing on, it makes you feel like a little girl again."

Emma Raducanu knows she's going to need to find the form that made her a star if she has any designs making this campaign more than a fleeting one.

As expected, she outclassed fellow Brit Mimi Xu, just 17, to win a straightforward and straight sets opening round encounter 6-3 6-3.

But now reality bites for the recently installed British number one, with 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova waiting in the second round and top seed Aryna Sabalenka just beyond that.

Raducanu knows a thing or two about teenage upsets and Grand Slam fairytales but was in no mood to allow Xu, a talented player with plenty more Wimbledons ahead, her moment in the spotlight.

The pair are forming a close friendship as part of Britain's Billie Jean King Cup team, while the 22-year-old practises her Mandarin by speaking to Xu’s mother.

But losing this - against a player ranked 278 places below her - was simply not a thought she was prepared to countenance.

"I can remember how special and daunting the experience is playing in your first Wimbledon but she should be really proud of how she competed out there," said Raducanu. "She'll learn so much and I hope this is the first of very many Wimbledons for her.

"It's always tough playing a British player but the atmosphere was so supportive for both of us. Sometimes these early matches are difficult because of all the nerves and adrenaline.

"I'm just very pleased to have won that match, Mimi is a really dangerous player and she's got some amazing weapons in her game.

"I had some moments where I lost my focus which is something that I need to work on. She was able to get more into the match and that meant I had to tough it out. I'm happy to be through."

Raducanu’s Wimbledon win over Vondrousova four years ago was her breakthrough match, within a few weeks she was a Grand Slam champion in New York, while her Czech rival went on to win the title here two years later.

"She's just won a big grass court tournament in Berlin and she's obviously excellent on this surface and in good form, I'll need to play very well to get over the line," added Raducanu.

"We've played three times and she's won the last couple but I felt it was a much closer match when we played in Abu Dhabi earlier this year."

Sonay Kartal is hoping to ink her name into Wimbledon’s second week – and then get a tattoo to celebrate.

The British No.3 arrived in confident mood, having claimed the biggest win of her career by beating Australian world No.16 Daria Kasatkina at Queen’s.

She reached the third round here 12 months ago and, following a sluggish start, was good value for her 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win over Jelena Ostapenko – a former French Open champion and Wimbledon semi-finalist.

She already has 14 tattoos and hopes to make it 15-love – but only if she can better last year’s showing at SW19.

“This is the top win of my career – it’s about proving I can compete with the best players in the world, and this shows I can do that,” said Kartal, who had lost her previous match with the Latvian only last week in Eastbourne.

