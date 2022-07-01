We take a look at the British stars still competing in the men’s and women’s singles at Wimbledon 2022.

We are now getting towards the middle of the Wimbledon tournament.

We still have plenty of hopefuls battling it out for the grand slam title in the men’s, including favourite Novak Djokovic.

But we have seen a number of surprises and high-profile exits, with both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray succumbing to defeat earlier this week.

A number of underdogs remain in the competition at this point, with eight non-seeded players and a couple of wildcards in with a chance.

And players are just two wins away from reaching the quarter-final stage.

In the women’s, one seed Iga Świątek in the competition, but second seed Anett Kontaveit has dropped out.

With that in mind, we have put together the current state of play as we wait for the winner of Wimbledon 2022 to emerge.

The remaining men’s players

At this stage of the competition, across men’s and women’s the tournement is still split up into eight sections, with those sections eventually merging to one in the quarter-finals after the fourth round.

In the men’s section one, Djokovic, Miomir Kecmanović, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Tim van Rijthoven remain.

Meanwhile, section two has Jannik Sinner, John Isner, Oscar Otte and Carlos Alcaraz are still in with a shot, with Ugo Humbert, David Goffin, Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Bublik making up section three.

Section four features Cameron Norrie, Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul and Jiří Veselý, with Cristian Garín, Jenson Brooksby, Alex de Minaur and Liam Broady is section five.

Brandon Nakashima, Daniel Elahi Galán, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas make up section six, with Alex Molčan and Taylor Fritz in section seven, along with the other third round matchup yet to be decided.

At time of writing, second round games between Maxime Cressy and Jack Sock, and Dennis Novak and Jason Kubler are ongoing.

In section eight we have Richard Gasquet, Botic van de Zandschulp, Lorenzo Sonego and Rafael Nadal.

Round Three men’s matchups

Here are all the round three matchups:

Djokovic vs Kecmanović

Basilashvili vs Rijthoven

Sinner vs Isner

Otte vs Alcaraz

Humbert vs Goffin

Tiafoe vs Bublik

Norrie vs Johnson

Paul vs Veselý

Garín vs Brooksby

de Minaur vs Broady

Nakashima vs Galán

Kyrgios vs Tsitsipas

Molčan vs Fritz

Cressy or Sock vs Novak or Kubler

Gasquet vs van de Zandschulp

Sonego vs Nadal

Which British stars are still competiting at Wimbledon?

Following the departure of Murray from the competition, Britain have two home competitors remaining in each of the men’s and women’s tournaments at Wimbledon.

In the men’s, ninth seed Norrie is still in with a shot, taking on unseeded American Johnson in the next round, and he should have a solid chance of reaching the quarter-finals, with 20 seed Paul or unseeded Vesely awaiting in the last game before the quarter-finals, if he progresses past Johnson.

We also have British wildcard Broady, who faces de Minaur, the 19 seed Australian in the third round, with 29 seed Brooksby and unseeded Garin the other side of the bracket.

In the women’s, we have wildcard Katie Boulter and unseed Heather Watson in with a shot.

You can see all the Round Three women’s matchups below, with Boulter taking on unseeded Harmony Tan after her superb win over Karolína Plíšková.

Watson will face a fellow unseeded player in Kaja Juvan, with that bracked totally unseeded at this point.

Women’s Round Three matchups

Świątek vs Cornet

Tomljanović vs Krejčíková

Zheng vs Rybakina

Martić vs Pegula

Badosa vs Kvitová

Fręch vs Halep

Gauff vs Anisimova

Tan vs Boulter

Bouzková vs Riske-Amritraj