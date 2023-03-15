Cameron Norrie is through to the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open 2023 at Indian Wells and will meet world number 16 France Tiafoe

Cameron Norrie, the 2021 Indian Wells Champion, is through to the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open after beating world number six Andrey Rublev in straight sets. Norrie, 27, initially struggled with his serve but was eventually able to convert all five break points and claimed a 6-2 6-4 win over the Russian in California.

Speaking to the press after the match, Norrie said: “Andrey is not an easy guy to beat, so I was really pleased to come through in straight sets. Off the ground I was rock solid. It was a little cooler today so I felt like I had more time on the ball. I played well in the big moments.

The 25-year-old Russian was shouting and hitting himself through frustration every time he made an error early on and Norrie was able to break Rublev’s serve three times, taking the first set 6-2.

“It gave me a lot of confidence to see that down the other end. I played a solid first game to break and he was not happy and I was like ‘it could be my day.” Norrie will now take on the American world number 16 Frances Tiafoe.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Norrie’s upcoming match...

When is Cameron Norrie’s next match?

Norrie will head on to the court later today, Wednesday 15 March 2023, and the match is set to begin at 6pm GMT but this will depend on the length of the previous matches. The two tennis stars wil play on Court One.

Norrie and Rublev embrace after Norrie wins last 16 match

Who is Cameron Norrie’s next opponent?

Cameron Norrie will face off against the tournament’s 14th seed Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe, 25, entered the tournament in the round of 64 and beat fellow American Marcos Giron 6-2 6-2 to breeze through his first round. He then faced Jason Kubler, whom he defeated 6-3 6-2, before taking on Alejandro Tabilo.

The American beat the Chilean 6-4 6-4 and will now take on Norrie in the quarter-finals. Tiafoe has previously reached the semi-finals of the US Open, the Australian Open quarter-finals and Wimbledon fourth rounds. He has one singles title to his name (Delray Beach Open) and earlier this year hit his highest ATP ranking of world number 14. In last year’s Indian Wells, he was beaten in the round of 32 by Andrey Rublev.

These two tennis stars have only met once previously with Norrie taking the win in three sets. In 2021, Norie beat Tiafoe in the Delray Beach Open quarter-finals 6-0 3-6 6-4.

How to watch Indian Wells 2023

Amazon Prime will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free for new members, after which it will cost £8.99/month.

Who else is competing in Indian Wells 2023

Norrie is now the only British tennis player left in the tournament. Emma Raducanu was defeated by the world number one Iga Swiatek in her fourth round match while Jack Draper was forced to retire in his last 16 against Carlos Alcaraz due to pain in his stomach muscle.