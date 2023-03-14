Cameron Norrie is through to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open 2023 at Indian Wells and will meet world number six Andrey Rublev

2021 Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie has reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open after beating Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the last 32. The 10th seed was a set and 4-1 down against Daniel but won the next five games to take the second set.

The 27-year-old then saw out the decider to claim the match 6-7 7-5 6-2 and speaking to the press after the match, Norrie said: “I’m happy to be riding the wave right now but I still have a lot of things to work on. It was not the prettiest of matches today, but I’ll take it. I should have won that first set. (I had) a lot of chances and I think it carried over a bit into the second set. But I was really able to play point for point and then really come back and play some of my best tennis.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Norrie’s upcoming match...

When is Cameron Norrie’s next match?

Norrie will head on to the court later today, Tuesday 14 March 2023, with the match scheduled to start at 7.15pm GMT but this will depend on the length of the previous fixtures. The 27-year-old will play on Court Three, the court where he has played his previous two matches.

Cameron Norrie celebrates second set against Taro Daniel

Who is Cameron Norrie’s next opponent?

Cameron Norrie will face off against the tournament’s sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the tournament. Rublev, much like Norrie, entered the tournament in the round of 64 due to his high ATP ranking, beat Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 and Ugo Humbert 7-5 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the competition.

The 25-year-old from Moscow has previously reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, the French Open and US Open on several occasions. He was unable to play at Wimbledon last year but has previously reached the tournament’s fourth round. Rublev has 12 career titles to his name and his currently enjoying a career high ranking of number five.

At last year’s Indian Wells tournament, Rublev reached the semi-final where he was beaten by the ultimate champion Taylor Fritz 7-5 6-4. Norrie and Rublev have faced each other on three occasions with the British tennis star winning once. Their last meet was in the last 16 of the US Open and Rublev won 6-4 6-4 6-4. Norrie beat the Russian in the semi-final of the San Diego Open in 2021 3-6 6-4 6-4.

How to watch Indian Wells 2023

Amazon Prime will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free for new members, after which it will cost £8.99/month.

Who else is competing in Indian Wells 2023

Norrie is joined in the fourth round of the tournament by fellow Britons Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu. Draper beat compatriots Dan Evans and Andy Murray to make the last 16 and prepares to take on world number two Carlos Alcaraz. Raducanu enjoyed her first win over a top-20 player when she beat Beatriz Haddad Maia in the last 32 and will now take on 2022 Champion and world number one Iga Swiatek in her last 16 match.