Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning the first set against Reilly Opelka of the United States during their men's singles first round match at the 2025 US Open | Elsa/Getty Images

Tennis stars are used to seeing a close call on some serves - and Carlos Alcaraz has certainly had a close shave.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spaniard’s new haircut created a buzz (cut) around the US Open as the tennis star eased into the second round in New York.

The second seed arrived at Flushing Meadows on Monday ahead of his clash with Reilly Opelka looking almost unrecognisable after shaving his head. And he also revealed why he had gone for the chop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After impressing in a 6-4 7-5 6-4 victory, Alcaraz quizzed the crowd on his new look, earning loud cheers when he said: “I’ve got to ask to the people if they like the new haircut or not. Do you like it guys? I think they like it.”

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning the first set against Reilly Opelka of the United States during their men's singles first round match at the 2025 US Open | Elsa/Getty Images

Alcaraz’s friend and rival Frances Tiafoe did not approve, though, with the American seen behind the scenes appraising the lack of locks.

“It’s definitely terrible,” said Tiafoe. “He’s my guy though. It’s funny, I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic’. I don’t know who told him that it’s good. I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible.”

In his press conference, Alcaraz revealed the real reason behind the cut, saying: “I felt like my hair was really long already, and before the tournament I just really wanted to get a haircut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My brother, he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then the only way to fix it is just shave it off. It’s not that bad, I guess.”

Carlos Alcaraz before he shaved his head | Getty Images

There were only positive reviews, though, for Alcaraz’s performance on court as he impressively maintained his record of never having lost in the opening round of a grand slam.

Alcaraz seized his opportunities when they came on Opelka’s fearsome serve, avoiding the possible danger of tie-breaks to set up a meeting with Italian Mattia Bellucci.

After clinching victory, Alcaraz used his racket to perform a golf swing – a nod to the watching Rory McIlroy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today was a really difficult one,” he said. “Really tough player, tough serve. I couldn’t get the rhythm that I wanted to get but really happy with everything I’ve done today. Overall I think I did a really great performance tonight.”