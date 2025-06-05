Crowd deserves credit for my tennis comeback victory, says British teen

Mimi Xu reached the quarterfinal of the LTA's Lexus Birmingham Open after a second-round comeback victory over Katarzyna Kawa | Getty Images for LTA

The 17-year-old was down a set and 5-3 to Kawa but battled back to record a richly deserved 4-6 7-5 6-2 victory after two hours and 24 minutes to continue her fine form on grass after previously dispatching top seed Alycia Parks on Monday.

British teenager Mimi Xu insists the crowd deserved the credit for her second-round comeback victory against No.142 Katarzyna Kawa at the LTA's Lexus Birmingham Open.

Xu was one of three British representatives in the second round and the only one to progress after Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson's exits and she profusely thanked attendees at Birmingham for their support in helping her turn the tables on Kawa.

“At the start she [Kawa] was playing well and I was missing a bit too much but I knew there wasn't much in it going into the second set,” reflected a triumphant Xu.

“When I was 5-3 down I thought 'just enjoy every moment you can, play and just be free' and I managed to turn the match around.

“This is the earliest I've ever been on the grass. I've probably had the most time on the grass out of everyone and I'm going to use that to my advantage. I'm going to play my game and I've been training great and I've shown that I can compete as well.

“It has been amazing. This club is so beautiful and the people here got me through when I was 5-3 down. There was a massive roar for every point I won and that kept my energy up.”

The teenager's next opponent is France's Jessika Ponchet, who dispatched Watson 6-4 5-7 7-5, to reach the last eight.

After taking a tight second set, Watson seemed set to complete her own turnaround after racking up three match points in the second set.

But she was unable to convert her advantage, with Ponchet breaking at 5-5 before clinching the contest after over two and a half hours of play.

A similar fate befell Burrage, who was unable to find a way past Linda Fruhvirtova after recording her late 6-3 6-4 victory over Croatia's Jana Fett yesterday.

Burrage – who missed all of last year's grass court season through injury – defeated Fett 6-3 6-4 but was unable to continue her momentum against Fruhvirtova, losing out to the Czech 6-0 6-4.

Elsewhere, there was British success in the women's doubles as Alicia Barrett, partnered with France's Elixane Lechemia, progressed to the semifinals following victory against Swiss Viktorija Golubic and Belgian Greet Minnen 6-3 6-4.

But it wasn't to be in the men's doubles as the wildcard pairing of Jack Pinnington Jones and Lui Maxted exited in the last eight after defeat to France's Sadio Doumbia and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner 6-3 6-3.