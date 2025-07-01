Dan Evans believes aged wisdom key to reaching Wimbledon second-round

Dan Evans beat Jay Clarke in the opening round at Wimbledon | Getty Images for LTA

The 35-year-old defeated fellow Brit Jay Clarke 6-1 7-5 6-2 to seal a first win in SW19 for four years, continuing his strong run of form on grass after fine wins at Queen's and Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon. Having turned professional in 2006 and competed at Wimbledon more times than he can count, Evans believes his 19 years' worth of know-how stand him in good stead.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Evans believes the wisdom that comes with age was key to sealing a place in the second round at Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old defeated fellow Brit Jay Clarke 6-1 7-5 6-2 to seal a first win in SW19 for four years, continuing his strong run of form on grass after fine wins at Queen's and Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon. Having turned professional in 2006 and competed at Wimbledon more times than he can count, Evans believes his 19 years' worth of know-how stand him in good stead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've said all along, I would love one more," said Evans. "I have some fourth rounds, but my goal was to make the quarters of a Grand Slam. You don't always reach your goals, but I still believe I have a shot. I have experience. There's been matches in Grand Slams where I've not put my mentality on the court or been nervous. It happens to everybody and that could happen on Thursday.

"I imagine it won't. I'm looking forward to the occasion. I haven't had the chance to play in any sort of arena like that for a long time. I've been playing qualifiers of the Grand Slams and challenger events. Of course I'm lucky to have been inside the top 50 for x amount of years before that, and I got the experience to play on the big courts.

"The difference between your first time out, you don't have the experience about how to prepare, how the day is going to be. I know how it is going to be. I know how I prepare whereas the younger guys or girls, they don't have that experience."

Evans was awarded a wild card in the run-up to Wimbledon, where he was one of 23 Brits to compete in the opening round in men's and women's. And having proven that faith justified, Evans has called on his colleagues to leave no stone unturned in doing the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Twenty-three players in both is an amazing accomplishment for the LTA. It really shows how they're backing their players. Let's be honest, some of the rankings are not of a wild card in the previous years.

"It's amazing that our men and women are getting backed so well but they have to go away now and pay back that faith. Hopefully they think, I want to be here main draw next year than I've got to ask again.

"That's what the wild card is for, to use the prize money, to invest it in yourself, not to sit back and rest on our laurels, which has happened in previous years. We're in a great spot at the minute."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website