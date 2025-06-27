Dan Evans insists he leaves Eastbourne with head held high

Dan Evans’ memorable Eastbourne Open run has come to an end – meaning there are no more Brits left in the competition. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

The 35-year-old lost out in straight sets to Jenson Brooksby, falling to the American 6-2 6-3 to close the curtain on his time in East Sussex.

Dan Evans insists he leaves the LTA's Lexus Eastbourne Open with his head held high despite quarter-final defeat.

It was only 24 hours ago that the Birmingham star had to fight back the tears after an emotional three-set win over second seed and world No.13 Tommy Paul, and while he was disappointed with defeat, Evans admits he has enjoyed his time in Eastbourne all the same.

"Jenson was better than me today," said Evans. "It was a very quick turnaround - it wasn't easy but that's tennis - Jenson finished a lot earlier than me yesterday.

"It was a different court, different background for everything, so it was a little difficult, but again he was better than me and he will be difficult to stop.

"I will reflect on this week - it's been great and I've put my name out there a little bit - I feel positive leaving Eastbourne."

Brooksby proved to be a decidedly trickier opponent than his compatriot Paul, forcing Evans to save a break point in the opening serHvice game of the match.

That was as good as it got for Evans, who was unable to prevent Brooksby from easing into the semi-final by converting four of his six break points.

Evans was one of two home hopes in the last eight of the men's singles draw, with Billy Harris also in action.

Harris was bidding to reach a second semi-final in as many years on the south coast but was undone by Ugo Humbert, falling to the Frenchman 7-6(4) 6-1.

Elsewhere, Taylor Fritz and Joao Fonseca continued their second round match, which was stopped last night due to a lack of daylight, with Fritz ultimately triumphing 6-3 6-7(5) 7-5.

In doubles, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool sealed their place in a third consecutive ATP Tour final together after defeating Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in an all-British battle.

Cash and Glasspool defeated their compatriots 6-7(4) 6-4 10-8 amidst blustery conditions in Eastbourne.

In women's singles, Australian Maya Joint eased into the semi-final with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Anna Blinkova.

Her victory came after reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova had to withdraw from her quarter-final match against Varvara Gracheva due to injury.

