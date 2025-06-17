Dan Evans stuns world No.13 Frances Tiafoe in first round at Queen's

Dan Evans of Great Britain reacts as he plays against Henry Searle of Great Britain during the Rothesay Open Nottingham at Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 12, 2024 in Nottingham, England | Getty Images for LTA

It was only two years ago that wildcard Evans reached a career-high world No.21 before slipping down the rankings – but the current world No.190 rolled back the years to record just his second tour-level main draw win in 2025, and his first victory over a top 20 player in two years.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Evans stunned world No.13 Frances Tiafoe to become the first Brit to book his place in the second round of the LTA’s HSBC Championships at Queen's.

It was only two years ago that wildcard Evans reached a career-high world No.21 before slipping down the rankings – but the current world No.190 rolled back the years to record just his second tour-level main draw win in 2025, and his first victory over a top 20 player in two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans, 35, has made no secret of his ambitions of returning to the upper echelons of the sport and was delighted to get his week in West Kensington off to the perfect start with a 7-5 6-2 triumph.

"Thank you to the crowd. It's always amazing to play here. I was lucky I got the wildcard to come out here,” he said.

"I didn't know he [Frances Tiafoe] was top 20, I knew he was very good. I'm happy to play some good tennis because it has been few and far between.

"Days like this are why I've been carrying on playing. I've been preparing really well and focusing on what I needed to today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a long year so far, I've been playing the lower tournaments but this is why I'm hanging around to try and get some wins on the grass."

Evans' success over Tiafoe marks his first over the American since their meeting at the Washington Open in August 2023, a tournament Evans eventually went on to win.

Only time will tell if he can replicate his successes amid a star-studded playing field that includes five of the world’s top ten, such as British No.1 Jack Draper, reigning Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and Ben Shelton.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website