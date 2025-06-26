Dan Evans tearful after booking quarter-final place in Lexus Eastbourne Open

Dan Evans celebrates following victory against Tommy Paul at Devonshire Park. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Evans comfortably took the first set but found himself pinned back almost instantly by the American, setting up a grandstand finish.

Dan Evans fought back the tears after booking his place in the LTA's Lexus Eastbourne Open quarter-final with victory in a three-set thriller over second seed Tommy Paul.

But to his credit, Evans emerged victorious, becoming the second British man to reach the last 16 after Billy Harris defeated Mattia Bellucci in straight sets earlier in the day.

It continues an impressive grass-court season for Evans, who beat world No.12 Frances Tiafoe at Queen's last week before seeing off world No.49 Miomir Kecmanovic 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the opening round of Eastbourne action.

And after another landmark victory, the emotions on Evans' face were there for all the world to see.

"I felt good serving for the match, said Evans.

“I just said to myself 'enjoy this' and I played much better tennis when I didn't think about what he was doing.

"You're an amazing crowd, thanks again, you got me through. Once I got some confidence I knew the work was in the bank.

“A good friend said if you're ready and the door opens, you'll walk through it - if you're not, you won't - there's no truer word for the last two weeks and hopefully there's some more to come."

Evans moves on to face Paul's compatriot Jenson Brooksby in the last eight, who defeated Nuno Borges 6-4 6-4.

The Birmingham star is waving the home flag alongside former Eastbourne Open semi-finalist Billy Harris, who secured his return to the quarter-final for a second successive year in dominant fashion.

He needed only an hour and a half to dispatch Bellucci 6-3 6-4 and record a second consecutive straight sets victory after he got the better of compatriot Cameron Norrie in the first round.

The British No.4 moves on to face fourth seed Ugo Humbert on Thursday.

“I played really and well and this was a great result,” he said.

“I started well and that gave me confidence.”

But there was no such joy for Jacob Fearnley, who fell to Marcus Giron in straight sets. The British No.2 lost to the American 6-3 6-1.

Elsewhere, third seed and Miami Open champion Jakub Mensik overcame Reilly Opelka 7-5, 6-3 and Frenchman Humbert also won in straight sets by beating Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-5 6-4.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website