Ella McDonald savours chance to test herself in Wimbledon Qualifying

Tennis ace Ella McDonald (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Preston native led world No.131 Darja Semenistaja by a set and a break during their contest in Roehampton but the wild card was unable to prevent the Latvian from battling back to win 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Ella McDonald savoured the chance to test herself at the highest level despite falling short in the first round of Wimbledon Qualifying.

Yet while McDonald's struggle with Semenistaja ended in defeat, the 19-year-old hopes to take lessons from her loss as she bids to reach her full potential.

“It was a really close match throughout,” said McDonald. “I just came up short towards the end but overall I was pretty happy with my performance and seeing where I’m at. I got a wild card and I’m really grateful for that but I gave it my all and sadly I came up short.

“She’s been around at this level for quite a while so her experience was better under pressure in the key moments than me. I'm looking forward to the future and playing more matches like that.

“Just playing in a tournament here in general is a big positive and it's great to get exposure to this level.

“The crowd here was amazing. They were supporting me through the ups and downs and I’m grateful for everyone who came out today.”

McDonald arrived in Roehampton in fine form after a groundbreaking week at the LTA's Lexus Ilkley Open.

There, she claimed memorable wins over Whitney Osuigwe, Manon Leonard and Han Shi en route to a first round exit against world No.98 Antonia Ružić after a three-set thriller.

Though she will not compete in the singles at Wimbledon this summer, McDonald will feature in the doubles alongside Mimi Xu after the two were awarded wild cards.

And McDonald admits that she can't wait to join forces with her good friend and compatriot to take on the lawns of SW19 later this summer.

McDonald added: “It'll be good to play with Mimi again.

“She’s a great player, all-rounded, really nice and kind off the court and we get on really well so I’m looking forward to this partnership.

“I wish the best for every wild card who got in. We all deserve to be in this position and get the exposure to these matches and they're all a great group of girls.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website