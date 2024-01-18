Australian open: Emma Raducanu bows out of competition after being seen struggling to breathe
The former US Open champion was seen clutching her chest and stomach during her much against Yafan Wang
Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of the Australian Open after appearing to suffer from sickness during her match against China's Yafan Wang.
Raducanu made her comeback to the court after missing most of the 2023 season due to surgery, but was knocked out after losing two games to one in her match against Wang. During her match, the former US Open champion was seen clutching her chest and stomach before she called over a trainer after two games.
After a moment to recover, taking some pills and having her blood pressure checked, Raducanu made her return to the court. But unfortunately, it wasn't quite enough to push her through, with Wang winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Raducanu's elimination means that there are no more British players in the women's singles competition of the Australian Open.
