The 2021 US Open champion penned a handwritten letter to her supporters to inform them of the news.

Emma Raducanu has revealed she will miss Wimbledon this year after requiring surgery on both hands and her ankle.

The 20-year-old penned a handwritten note to her supporters and uploaded it to Instagram, alongside an image of her in a hospital bed with her right arm heavily bandaged. She confirmed she has been suffering with a “recurring injury on a bone of both hands” which needs a “small procedure” to resolve the issues.

As a result, Raducanu will out “for the next few months” and is also due to undergo surgery on her ankle. This will cause her to miss the French Open and Wimbledon at the very least, with her US Open chances also currently uncertain.

The 2021 US Open champion had come under scrutiny for her performances on the court as of late and injuries had hampered the majority of her 2022 season. In her letter, Raducanu admitted “the last 10 months have been difficult” as she has tried to play through the pain she was experiencing.

Her best result throughout the last 12 months saw her reach the Korea Open semi-final back in September. Unfortunately, she was forced to withdraw from her match against Jeļena Ostapenko due to a glute injury.