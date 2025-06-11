Emma Raducanu stars in comprehensive grass-court victory at Queen's
Emma Raducanu clinically brushed aside qualifier Cristina Bucsa in one of the most comprehensive grass-court victories of her career at Queen's.
The 22-year-old beat the Spaniard 6-1 6-2 in just over one hour in her opening round singles match at the LTA's HSBC Championships.
It was a dominant victory for the Brit, who had secured her first ever doubles victory alongside British No.1 Katie Boulter just 24 hours before and showed no signs of slowing down on the grass.
And with it being just the first singles win on the surface this year, Raducanu revealed there is still more to come as she continues to find her feet.
"I was quite locked in today," she said. "I'm very pleased with my performance.
"I'm still trying to find my groove on this surface. There are certain shots I feel I'm a little late on, so I'm working on that.
"I knew today was going to be a really difficult match - I lost to Cristina earlier in the year - so I was really trying to fight and make sure that didn't happen again."
The pair had already come face to face earlier in the year at Singapore, with the Spanish player taking the spoils 5-7 7-5 7-5 that time out, but there was no question that Raducanu was the dominant force this time round.
Bucsa put up a rallying performance at the start, comfortably winning her first service game and almost making a break of serve, but struggled to keep pace with Raducanu's game as she calmly took the first set in just 24 minutes.
It was a similar story in the second, as Raducanu came out firing once again to extend her advantage.
It meant that Raducanu took the victory in a comfortable hour and four minutes to seal her spot in the second round where she will now face Rebecca Sramkova.
And after taking to the Andy Murray Arena for the first time this Championships, Raducanu was thrilled she could finally experience the feeling of a singles win at Queen's.
"I think the biggest thing I'm proud of is how I handled the situation," she said.
"It's such a great atmosphere and it really helped in those moments when I was at deuce but I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous before the match.
"The way I overcame that was a great achievement and I did really well considering how I haven't had much time on the grass."
For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.