The 2021 US Open winner and the 23-time Grand Slam champion will face each other on court for the first time when they meet in the Western and Southern Open

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British tennis star Emma Raducanu is set to face the legendary Serena Williams for the very first time in her career this week.

The 19-year old will go head-to-head with the 23 time Grand Slam Champion at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters, also known as the Western & Southern Open, which is being held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio, USA.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raducanu will be looking to make history at the event by becoming just the second ever British winner in the competition’s history and the first since Edith Hannam beat Martha Kinsey way back in 1909.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the generational clash in the UK including the start time and date:

When does Emma Raducanu play Serena Williams?

The 2022 Western & Southern Open men’s and women’s tennis tournaments take place from 15 August to 21 August.

The event is a Masters 1000 tournament on the 2022 ATP Tour and a WTA 1000 tournament on the 2022 WTA Tour.

Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams is the stand out match from the first round and is set to be played on Tuesday 16 August.

The start time for the match is estimated to be at 7pm in Cincinnati, which is midnight in the UK due to BST being five hours ahead.

The match is fourth up on Centre Court after Naomi Osaka vs Shuai Zhang, Karolina Pliskova vs Venus Williams, and Nick Kyrgios vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Play will not begin before the estimated time.

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs Serena Williams

The men’s, women’s and doubles tournaments from the 2022 Western & Southern Open are being shown on Amazon Prime.

The subscription service costs £7.99 a month with the first 30 days offered as a free trial to new customers.

Who else is playing at Cincinnati Masters?

Most of the biggest names in both the men’s and women’s games will feature at the Cincinnati Masters including Novak Djokovic.

In the women’s singles, defending champion Ashleigh Barty will not return as she is now retired and 2022 French Open winner Iga Świątek enters as number one seed.

Emma Raducanu is seeded 10th while Serena Williams has a ‘protected ranking’.

Wimbledon 2022 winner Elena Rybakina faces Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in the opening round while runner-up and Ons Jabeur gets a bye to the second round due to her seeding (fifth).

The top eight seed all receive byes to the second round, they are: Iga Świątek, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Garbiñe Muguruza.

Cincinnati Masters women’s singles odds

Emma Raducanu is a 33/1 outsider to win the tournament while Serena Williams is slightly longer odds at 40/1.

The Brit is the 4/6 favourite to progress from their first round match with the 32-time Grand Slam winner the 6/5 underdog.

Number one seed Iga Świątek is the pre-tournament favourite by some distance.

Here are some of the selected names in the women’s singles outright betting:

Iga Świątek 3/1

Simona Halep 15/2

Coco Gauff 11/1

Paula Badosa 14/1

Ons Jaebur 14/1

Naomi Osaka 14/1

Elena Rybakina 18/1

Emma Raducanu 33/1

Serena Williams 40/1