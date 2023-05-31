The second Grand Slam of the Year is well underway with tennis stars from around the world hopeful of winning the prestigious trophy in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz is the tournament’s top seeded player in the men’s tournament while Iga Swiatek is the women’s favourite. Novak Djokovic will be, however, bidding to win his 23rd Grand Slam this tournament. He is currently level with the French Open legend Rafael Nadal on 22 Slam titles but will use this opportunity to go one step further.

The 37-year-old Nadal, who has won the tournament a record 14 times, had to pull out of the competition due to an ongoing injury. Andy Murray is another who has to pull out of the clay court season altogether and hopes to return to the action on grass, ahead of his home Grand Slam which comes at the end of the month.

Here is all you need to know about how much our favourite tennis stars could take home from the French Open 2023...

Elina Svitolina is donating her French Open prize money to the children of Ukraine

What is the prize money for French Open 2023?

After a few years where the prize money was forced to be reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2023 French Open pot will return to pre-pandemic levels. This year’s total pot comes in at €49.6 million (£43.06m) which is up by 12.3% compared to 2022.

Here is the full breakdown:

Men and Women singles events:

Winner: £2,004,759

Runner-up: £1,002,380

Semifinalists: £549,130

Quarterfinalists: £348,654

Round 4: £209,192

Round 3: £123,772

Round 2: £84,549

Round 1: £60,143

Men and Women doubles events:

Winner: £508,445

Runner-up: £254,223

Semifinalists: £127,542

Quarterfinalists: £68,942

Round 3: £37,056

Round 2: £23,268

Round 1: £14,650

Mixed doubles earnings:

Winner: £106,339

Runner-up: £53,170

Semifinalists: £27,021

Quarterfinalists: £15,254

Round 2: £8,716

Round 1: £4,358

This year the tennis stars are bidding for the highest paycheck since pre-pandemic and while most players will relish the opportunity for a huge payday, Elina Svitolina has vowed to donate her French Open prize money to the children of Ukraine.

The former world number three won the WTA title in Strasbourg just seven months after becoming a mother and in March last year, the former world number three announced she would be taking a sabbatical, citing the mental toll the Russian invasion of her home country as the reason.

Following her success in Strasbourg, Svitoline - who is married to the French tennis star Gael Monfils - said: “After Strasbourg, yes, I’m donating this money to the kids of Ukraine. We will see where exactly it’s going to go. With this prize money I will see what the possibilities are and what the needs of the cities are.

“Also, with my foundation, we are doing some health programs, mental health programs for the kids. So part maybe will go also to this. So there are paths that we might take but we will see what are the urgent needs right now.”

When is the French Open 2023?