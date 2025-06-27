Hamish Stewart determined to learn from Wimbledon Qualifying defeat

Hamish Stewart (GBR) lost in the third round of Wimbledon Qualifying | AELTC/Kieran Cleeves

The Strathblane star valiantly battled to the last against Leandro Riedi, but went down 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Roehampton

Hamish Stewart is determined to take lessons from his third round Wimbledon Qualifying defeat.

It brought down the curtain on an action-packed week for Stewart, who had already come through four matches before his progress was checked by Riedi.

But the 25-year-old world No.550, who trains in Stirling, is insistent that he heads home with his head held high.

“It’s been tough on the body a little bit but not too bad, said the 25-year-old. “I’m very proud and if you told me at the start of pre-qualifying, that I’d get to qualifying, I’d have bit your arm off.

“I’m proud. I'm disappointed not to get the last one but it’s a huge confidence booster and has given me a lot of drive and belief for the rest of the year.

“It's motivated me a lot for the rest of the year getting this close. To think back to this time last year that I would be one match away from getting in is huge and I just want to get back out there.

“I want to be here off my ranking next year. That’s achievable and something I’m looking to do.”

Stewart wasn't the only Brit taking centre stage in Roehampton, with compatriots Oliver Tarvet and Emily Appleton also in action.

Tarvet made history by becoming the first British man to advance to the main draw through qualifying since Alexander Ward in 2017.

The world No.719 got the better of Alexander Blockx 6-3 3-6 6-2 6-1 to reach his first-ever Grand Slam main draw, at the same tournament he attended as a child.

“It’s a great feeling, qualifying for your first Slam,” said Tarvet. “As a kid, we used to go every year with either my parents or my sister.

“I played tennis growing up and was pretty good, so it was something I’d always looked forward to, coming down to Wimbledon and seeing the professionals.

“It seemed so far away then but it’s the reality now and it’s a great feeling. I was happy to pull through.”

But there was no such happy ending for Appleton, who was defeated by Veronika Erjavec 6-2 2-6 6-0.

