Hat's off to Draper who looks the real deal at Wimbledon

Jack Draper starts his Wimbledon campaign today. | Getty Images for LTA

Jack Draper is looking to become the first to win Wimbledon in a back-to-front baseball cap, perhaps not realising that Andy Roddick tried and failed in three finals.

There's been a Wimbledon singles champion in a cloche hat, a French beret and even a straw boater, while Serena Williams likes to claim she's the only winner to wear a tiara.

These early rounds of Wimbledon can feel like going through the motions for the top players and headwear stats aside, the British number one dominated the figures that mattered to progress with ease against Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

Baez wore a bandana by the way, a box stylishly ticked long ago by Pat Cash and Roger Federer, but retired hurt when trailing 6-2 6-2 2-1, the match already way out of reach.

There's actually quite a lot of Roddick in Draper, a powerful serve and strong forehand and an ability to grind out wins from the baseline.

Roddick is a big fan too, predicting the British world number four will be the next new Grand Slam champion, perhaps as early as next week.

Next up for Draper is Croatia's Marin Cilic, a finalist here seven years ago now ranked 79 places below the home hope, though the two have never played.

But, in truth, the quarter-finals - where Novak Djokovic could await - should be the minimum return for this fortnight in Costa Del Merton.

"I wanted to play a bit longer, I was really getting my tennis together and it's no way to win like that," said Draper.

"I'm trying to focus on the things that I can control, just keep doing the right things to play the best tennis I can and I'm really looking forward to the next week or so.

"I'm not thinking matches ahead, everyone in this draw can play incredible tennis and we've seen already this week that everyone has the chance to cause an upset."

Draper will be joined in the next round by close friend Jack Pinnington Jones, who secured a stunning straight-sets victory over world No 53 Tomás Martín Etcheverry for his first success at the All England Club.

Pinnington Jones is the world No 281 but was more than a match for his Argentinian opponent in front of a raucous crowd on Court 17.

The 22-year-old fought back from a break down in the third set to wrap up a 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory, which was met with chants of “JPJ” by a healthy contingent of friends from alma mater Texas Christian University.

For his efforts, Pinnington Jones has been rewarded with a second-round clash with world No 24 Flavio Cobolli after the Italian’s victory over Beibit Zhukayev.

“Jack’s a really good friend of mine. We’ve spent a lot of time together and he’s an incredibly talented player,” Draper added.

“He’s going to be a top-100 player for sure and it’s really exciting to have players like that coming through for British tennis.

“I’m just really proud of him and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him having a good run. British tennis is a really exciting place on both the men’s and women’s side at the moment. I think Andy Murray showed the way on work ethic, that desire to improve as a player. The next ten years could be amazing and it’s exciting to be a part of that.”

The future might be Draper and Pinnington Jones, but wild card Dan Evans still thinks he can strike a blow for the thirty-somethings following his 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win over fellow Brit Jay Clarke.

“I have some fourth rounds, but my career goal was to make the quarters of a Grand Slam,” he said. “You don’t always reach your goals, but I still believe I have a shot.”

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website.