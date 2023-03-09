Andy Murray will be in action later today in the round of 128 at Indian Wells 2023. How to watch BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray will return to the court later today for his first round match at the BNP Paribas Open 2023 and the 35-year-old appears to still have his eyes set on reaching 800 match wins in his career.

The Scotsman, who is currently ranked 55th in ATP rankings, is on 723 match wins and at the Qatar Open last month, the three-time Grand Slam Winner said: “I still have ambitions of winning tournaments and having deep runs in major events, winning a certain number of matches in my career. I’d like to try and get to 800 match wins.

“There are little things that you can do to keep yourself motivated. Part of it is seeing how far I can go with the physical limitation I have. I didn’t know how much I was going to be able to play or if I’d be able to compete at this level again. So now that I know that I’m able to, I want to see how far that can go because it’s a challenge and something that I’m proud of the results that I’m having with a large physical limitation.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Andy Murray’s first round fixture...

When is Andy Murray’s first round match?

Murray will take to Court 1 later today, Thursday 9 March, after Emma Raducanu’s match has finished. The estimated start time has been scheduled for 9.30pm GMT but is subject to change.

Murray celebrates coming runner-up to Daniil Medvedev at Qatar Open last month

How to watch Andy Murray’s first round match

Amazon Prime will have all of the coverage from the upcoming Indian Wells tournament. The first 30 days of Prime subscriptions are free for new members, after which it will cost £8.99/month.

Who is Andy Murray’s first round opponent?

Murray will face 23-year-old Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina in his first round fixture. This will be the pairing’s first ever meet on the court. The Argentinian made his ATP main draw debut in 2021 at the Delray Beach Open and the following year would go on to make his Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open. He lost his first round match to Pablo Carreno Busta but in 2023, Etcheverry reached the second round of the tournament.

He is currently ranked at number 61 in the ATP rankings and is yet to win an APT Tour singles title. He has, however, reached his first ATP final at the 2023 Chile Open where he defeated Fabio Fognini, Francisco Cerundolo, Dusan Lajovic and Sebastian Baez on his way to his first ever final.

The winner of this match will face Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. As Busta is ranked 15th, he received a first round bye and heads straight to the round of 64.

Who else is competing at Indian Wells 2023?

Murray is joined by a strong British contingent, consisting of world number 11 and 2021 Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu. Raducanu has been suffering with a wrist injury as well as recovering from tonsillitis and, while she is in the draw and scheduled to take on Danka Kovinic in the first round, the 20-year-old has planted seeds of doubt as to whether she will actually be able to get onto the court.