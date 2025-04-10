Jack Draper is likely to become Britain’s next big tennis star.

The 23-year-old is currently participating in the Monte-Carlo Masters, and has been powering through the competition, dispatching the likes of Marcos Giron and Alejandro Davidovic Fokina on his way to the round of 16.

Currently the British number one and world number six has been impressing fans with his strong serves and impressive forehand.

Jack Draper has a big admirer in the form of Tim Henman

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win against Giron, Draper said: “It’s not easy conditions here sometimes and we were obviously playing later [in the day] but I feel like I have been transitioning well to the clay.

“I’ve been working hard to look for my forehand and do all the things to be effective on this surface as I have struggled a little bit in the last couple of years. Hopefully this year I can have a good run.”

But while he has been slowly rising to fame, not everyone is familiar with Draper in the same way they were with players like Andy Murray or Tim Henman. Here’s everything you need to know about Britain’s new tennis superstar.

Junior career and family

Born in Sutton, London, Draper was brought up in neighbouring Surrey. Tennis was in his blood, with father Roger being the former chief executive of Sport England and the Lawn Tennis Association, and mother Nicky being a former junior tennis champion.

Being coached by Justin Sherring, he began his career with a grand slam final at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where he was defeated by Tseng Chun-hsin in three sets. He ended the season with as the seventh seeded junior in the world.

Arrival on the world stage

Having been plagued by injuries, Draper’s arrival into the senior game wasn’t until 2021, when he took part in the Miami Open as a wildcard. But he had to retire halfway through the game, having collapsed on the court with a heat-related illness.

This didn’t deter the young Englishman, however, and he was soon back on the ATP tour at the Queen’s Club Championships in June that year. There, he beat world number 23 Jannik Sinner as a wildcard, before defeating world number 39 Alexander Bublik to reach the quarter-finals. Draper was the youngest British ATP quarterfinalist since Andy Murray in 2006.

Since then, Draper has continued to climb the ranks, culminating in his first ATP Masters title earlier this year at the Paribas Open, where he beat the likes of Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune on his way to lifting the trophy.

Modelling career

All sports stars now seem to have some sort of ‘side hustle’ through brand deals - and Draper is no exception. Most recently, he teamed up with catwalk star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for Burberry’s summer 2025 campaign.

Draper was photographed diving off a boat with the 37-year-old, modelling bucket hats and swimming trunks for the shoot.