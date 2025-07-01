Jack Draper is Britain's highest hope at Wimbledon this summer, with many tennis fans hoping that the star will follow in the footsteps of Andy Murray.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old star is currently British number 1 and world number 4, with a great shot at a run at the Wimbledon trophy this year. He kicks off his tournament at the All England Club with a first round match against unseeded Argentinian Sebastian Baez on Tuesday afternoon (July 1).

While he has ascended to the heights of British tennis, the sport star has still faced some pushback and increased scrutiny due to his background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Jack Draper as he kicks off his Wimbledon 2025 tournament.

Tennis star Jack Draper is British number 1 and world number 4. | Getty Images

Who are Jack Draper’s parents?

Jack is one of two children of Roger and Nicky Draper. Roger Draper served as the chief executive of Sport England from 2003 to 2006 and later served as chief executive of the Lawn Tennis Association from 2006 to 2013.

Roger was also involved in rugby, sitting as chief executive of Rugby League club Warrington Wolves from 2015 to 2017. He also held the role of executive director of the Super League.

Mum Nicky Draper is a former junior British tennis champion. Jack’s brother, Ben, acts as his agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack’s lineage of sport, and in particular tennis, heritage has led some to claim that the British number 1 player is a “nepo baby” in the sport. He previously spoke as a teenager about the criticism levelled against him for his perceived privilege in reaching the world stage.

Jack told The Telegraph: “There’s always going to be people thinking that I am getting better treatment or whatever. But at the end of the day I am 280 in the world at the age of 18, and my dad has not done that for me. I am the one who has put all my efforts and hard work and sacrifices into being a good tennis player.”

Jack Draper is hoping to get to the final of Queen's today. | Getty Images

Has Jack Draper ever won a Grand Slam?

Jack doesn’t have a Grand Slam title yet, but he has picked up three titles on the ATP Tour. His most recent win came in March, when he defeated Holger Rune in the final of the Indian Wells Open. During his time in the tournament, he also defeated Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

His furthest run at a Grand Slam came in the 2024 US Open, when he reached the semi-finals and became the first British male player to do so since Andy Murray. He was ultimately beaten by world number 1 Jannik Sinner, who eventually when on to claim the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much is Jack Draper worth?

According to ATP Tour, Jack has netted a total of more than $8,000,000 in prize money during his professional career from both singles and doubles appearances.

Jack Draper’s first round Wimbledon match against Sebastian Baez will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 4.30pm.