Jacob Fearnley living life on the grass to the fullest at Eastbourne Open

Jacob Fearnley (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA) | Kate Green/Getty Images for LTA

The British No.2 eased comfortably into the second round after a straight sets success over Flavio Cobolli, taking down the fifth seed 6-2 6-2 in the last action of the day.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Fearnley revealed he is living life on the grass to the fullest this season after a maiden victory at the LTA's Lexus Eastbourne Open

The British No.2 eased comfortably into the second round after a straight sets success over Flavio Cobolli, taking down the fifth seed 6-2 6-2 in the last action of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fearnley's success over the Italian continues a strong run of form for the 24-year-old, who memorably claimed his first-ever ATP tour quarter-final at Queen's last week.

The switch from West Kensington to East Sussex has been seamless for Fearnley and he is hungry for more.

"It was good fun - thanks to everyone for sticking around because I know it was a long day, he said. "It was a great match, and I was happy I was able to get on centre.

"I got a lot of confidence from last week and I'm really enjoying my time here at Eastbourne. It was tricky conditions but I was happy with the way I played, and hopefully I can keep the momentum going for the next match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn’t sure what to expect. It was a long day in windy conditions. I didn’t know if it was going to rain or what court I would be on so there were quite a few variables that could’ve affected the way I played but I came here with a good energy and I’m definitely happy with my performance.

"You can get a bit on edge with the wind affecting your shot so I wanted to commit to every ball and I stumbled a bit but all in all it was pretty clean.

"Getting off to a good start is a good thing. My confidence grew as the match went on and he sensed it and it’s late at night and he doesn’t want to be there too long with the way I was playing."

The next name on Fearnley's list is good friend Marcos Giron of the United States and the British No.2 is raring for a chance to test his mettle against the American.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fearnley added: "He is a great player on grass. He hits the ball pretty flat and is a nice guy and I’m looking forward to the match. We've never played before but we’ll see what happens."

Fearnley was one of several Brits in action on Tuesday, with several of his compatriots putting on a show on the Eastbourne lawns.

Former Eastbourne semi-finalist Billy Harris joined Fearnley in the round of 16 after defeating former British No.1 Cameron Norrie.

And there was similar success for Jodie Burrage, who advanced into the last 16 of the women's draw alongside Emma Raducanu courtesy of a straight sets victory over Japan's Mokuya Uchijima.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it wasn't to be for British No.3 Sonay Kartal, who lost out to former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 7-6(2).

It was a similar story for George Loffhagen and Ilkley Open runner-up Jack Pinnington Jones, who each lost in three sets to Reilly Opelka and Nuno Borges respectively.

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website