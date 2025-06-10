Jodie Burrage narrowly misses out on second round of Queen's
Jodie Burrage narrowly missed out on progressing to the second round of Queen's despite a late fight back in the Andy Murray Arena.
The 26-year-old wildcard fell 4-6 6-3 6-4 to world no.15 Amanda Anisimova of the USA on the opening day of the LTA’s HSBC Championships.
Burrage is currently ranked 162 in the world and pushed Anisimova all the way in West Kensington but was ultimately unable to overcome her opponent in three sets.
Burrage was the better of the two athletes early on, quickly breaking Anisimova to take the lead and holding firm to win the first set 6-4.
But the American quickly changed the pace and won three games in a row to force a decider and pile the pressure on the British wildcard.
It looked as though the Brit had lost all of her early momentum as Anisimova immediately broke Burrage and won another three games in a row to charge into the lead early in the third set.
But a sudden surge from the home hero gave the British crowd around the Andy Murray Arena with something to cheer about.
Burrage broke back twice and won her service game to level the scores and make things interesting late in the match, with hopes of a second-round clash with fellow Brit Sonay Kartal in sight.
However, it was ultimately too much for Burrage to overcome and the Brit missed out on progressing to the second round after falling 6-4 in the deciding set.
For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA website
