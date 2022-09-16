The eight-time Wimbledon champion has announced his retirement from tennis after recent injury struggles

Roger Federer has announced he will be retiring from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour this year after an incredible career where the Swiss won 103 singles titles.

His 20 Grand Slam victories, including eight Wimbledon wins, places him as the third most successful men’s singles player of all time behind his great rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

The announcement comes shortly after another legend of the modern game in Serena Williams also announced she would be calling time on her incredible career.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Laver Cup, which is set to be Federer’s last ever event on the tour:

When and where is the 2022 Laver Cup being played?

The 2022 Laver Cup, which will be the fifth edition of the tournament, will be played between Friday, September 23 and Sunday, September 25.

The 02 Arena in London will host the event.

What is the Laver Cup’s format?

The Laver Cup is a men’s team event which pits six European players against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

There are 12 matches played over three days, nine singles and three doubles, with each participant playing at least once.

Each match victory on day one is worth one point, two points on day two and three points on day three.

The first team to claim 13 points wins the tournament.

Who is taking part in the 2022 Laver Cup?

Three of the six players on each team qualify based on their ATP singles ranking while the other three players are selected by their respective captains - who are tennis “legends”.

This year, team Europe are captained by five time Wimbledon winner Björn Borg.

The team is:

Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray

The Rest of the World team is captained by four time US Open winner John McEnroe and is mainly made up of American players.

The team is:

Taylor Fritz

Félix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

How to watch the 2022 Laver Cup

All of the action from the 2022 Laver Cup will be broadcast in the UK on Eurosport.

The event can be live streamed via the Eurosport app and on the website.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 can be found on Sky channels 410 and 411, and Virgin Media channels 521 and 522, while Amazon Prime users can access Eurosport through their account.

Laver Cup history

Team Europe have won all four editions of the event so far.

Roger Federer participated in the first three Laver Cup tournaments, as did Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev.

Zverev is the only European player to have participated in every Laver Cup so far but will not feature in 2022, while Britain’s Andy Murray will be taking part in his first Laver Cup.

The event shares many similarities to golf’s Ryder Cup, which pits a team of European golfers against a team from the USA, including alternating between home venues for each team yearly.

The first ever Laver Cup was held in 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.

Both ‘home’ editions for the Rest of the World team were held in the USA, Chicago and Boston, while Vancouver will be the host of the 2023 event.