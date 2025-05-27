Marin Cilic | Getty Images for LTA

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who reached a career-high of number three in the world in 2018, has a history on British grass, claiming the title in 2018 at the Queen’s Club in London and reaching the 2017 men's singles final at The Championships, Wimbledon.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic and former junior world number ones Nicolai Budkov Kjaer and Martin Landaluce will be among those competing for the Lexus Nottingham Open title, with the men’s entry list confirmed today by the LTA.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who reached a career-high of number three in the world in 2018, has a history on British grass, claiming the title in 2018 at the Queen’s Club in London and reaching the 2017 men's singles final at The Championships, Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norway’s Budkov Kjaer, 18, has already shown an aptitude for grass, having claimed the junior boys’ singles title at Wimbledon in 2024, and has made a good start to his professional career in 2025, claiming his first Challenger title at the Lexus British Pro Series in Glasgow in February.

He is joined by Spain’s Martin Landaluce, who last year became the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP Challenger title since a certain Rafael Nadal.

Amy Hitchinson, Tournament Director of the Lexus Nottingham Open, said, “Two former junior world number ones and a grand slam champion in an already packed men’s lineup guarantees spectators will be treated to some really exciting tennis over the course of the week.

“Whether it’s their first year on the tour or their 20th, every player in the field is a fierce competitor, and they will give it their all to get their hands on the trophy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budkov Kjaier and Landaluce are not the only young guns looking for their maiden grass-court title in Nottingham.

21-year-old Italian Luca Nardi, the highest-ranked player in the field, goes for his eighth Challenger title in total, whilst Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who lost out to Andy Murray in the final in Nottingham in 2023, returns to the East Midlands to try and go one step further.

American Chris Eubanks, a former world number 29 and Wimbledon quarter finalist in 2023, will also feature at the Lexus Nottingham Tennis Centre, whilst Britain’s Jay Clarke, who recently claimed his first ATP Challenger title since 2022 in North Macedonia, has also committed to the event. The full entry list can be found on the LTA website.

The entry list for the women’s event was released earlier in May, confirming 2022 champion and former top ten player Beatriz Haddad Maia will feature alongside Britain’s Katie Boulter, who returns seeking a third consecutive title at her home event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are still available for this year’s Lexus Nottingham Open, with Centre Court tickets starting from just £13, grounds admission tickets starting from £12 for adults and kids go free, available to purchase on the LTA website.