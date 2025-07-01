Mimi Xu revels in everything Wimbledon debut had to offer despite defeat

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Britain's Mingge Xu in action during her first round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu | REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

Tennis prodigy Mimi Xu revelled in everything her Wimbledon debut had to offer despite defeat to Emma Raducanu.

The 17-year-old was defeated by the British No.1 6-3 6-3 and admitted that the task of causing a first-round upset against the former US Open champion was a bridge too far. But the Swansea native, who trains at the National Tennis Centre in Loughborough, enjoyed testing her mettle against her compatriot and revealed that the loss only strengthened her resolve to reach the summit of the sport.

"My dream would have definitely been to have won, but I'm so honoured that this was my debut," said Xu. "I got to play on an amazing court with an amazing crowd, such a great atmosphere and against an amazing opponent. I just don't think I could have asked for anything different.

"I enjoyed every moment out there. It's really put belief in me and ignited a fire within me that I can do this, and I belong here. I've learned so much from this match, from playing her, kind of how she deals with these moments and what the differences were there against a top player. I think I can do a lot of things in my game to improve it further."

Xu was a wild card entry into the women's main draw — testament to how highly her star has risen in recent times. It was only weeks ago that Xu enjoyed memorable wins against Alycia Parks and Katie Volynets in Birmingham and Nottingham respectively.

But none of those highs compared to the feeling of taking her first steps at a senior Grand Slam.

"I don't know what I expected, to be fair," added Xu. "I expected anything to happen out there, but I'm so grateful to everyone who came to support. In my box I had all my old coaches from in Swansea when I was four years old. They all came to support me. I'm just really appreciative of all of them for going out of there way to come here.

"I just really wanted it to last a tiny bit longer, but I loved every single moment out there."

Xu won't have to wait long to create more magical memories in SW19, with the 17-year-old due to team up with Ella McDonald in women's doubles, where they face Rebecca Šramková and Linda Noskova.

"It's a really good opportunity to go out there after losing singles, she said. To go out there and just enjoy every moment. Me and Ella, we get on really well off court. We're just going to have a great time out there. Whatever the result. If we enjoy every moment, that's a win."

