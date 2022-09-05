The Australian has reached the quarter-finals of the US Open with victory over world number two Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios is through to the quarter finals of the US Open after beating the world number two, Daniil Medvedev, in four sets in the fourth round of the fourth and final Grand Slam of 2022.

The Australian is now the favourite to win the tournament and will take on another Russian, Karen Khachanov, in the quarter final of the competition.

Kyrgios long run in the US Open comes after he reached the final of the Wimbledon Championships earlier this summer, ultimately losing to Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(7-3).

Kyrgios has consitently divided opinion, with some tennis fans believing his attitude brings the game into disrepute while others see him as ‘box office’ entertainment in a sport that needs characters.

Here is everything you need to know about the players achievements, current ranking, net worth and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi:

Has Nick Kyrgios won a Grand Slam?

Kyrgios has won six ATP titles and has reached nine ATP finals, including a Masters 1000 final at the 2017 Cincinnati Masters, but has yet to make his mark at a Grand Slam event.

Despite playing on the tour for a decade, the 27-year-old’s first foray into a stage beyond the quarter-final of the ‘big four’ came earlier this year at the SW19 tournament.

Kyrgios also reached the quarter-final of his home tournament, the Australian Open, in 2015 but has only ever made it as far as the third round in the French Open and US Open, until this year.

He has also had success in men’s doubles, winning at the Australian Open earlier this year alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nick Kyrgios world ranking

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 25th in the ATP world rankings after his success in London earlier this summer.

His highest ever ranking is 13, which he achieved in 2016.

At Wimbledon, he was ranked 40th, meaning he was unseeded going into the competition but was soon able to defeat the fourth seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas, in the third round. Coming into the US Open, Kyrgios was seeded at 23.

Nick Kyrgios net worth and career earnings

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kyrgios has an estimated net worth of $8 million (USD).

Since turning pro in 2012 he has earned more than $7 million in prize money.

His estimated net worth is only a fraction of some of the biggest stars in men’s tennis with defending world champion and number one seed Novak Djokovic’s net worth estimated at $220 million (USD).

That is the same net worth valuation as Rafael Nadal while Great Britain’s Andy Murray is said to have a net worth of $100 million (USD).

*All figures via www.celebritynetworth.com

Who is girlfriend Costeen Hatzi?

According to an article in The Express, Hatzi is 22-years-old and was raised in Brisbane before moving to Sydney.

She has a degree in Psychological Science at the Australian Catholic University.

Hatzi has over 85,000 Instagram followers and has been seen on camera multiple times at the All England Club cheering on her significant other during his matches.