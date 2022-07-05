The Australian is through to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles competition at the All England Club where he will face Cristian Garín.

Nick Kyrgios has been one of the biggest talking points from Wimbledon this year due to his outspoken nature and seemingly controversial methods.

The Australian has reached the quarter-finals of the men’s singles competition at the All England Club where he will face Cristian Garín of Chile.

Kyrgios divides opinion, with some tennis fans believing his attitude brings the game into disrepute while others see him as ‘box office’ entertainment in a sport that needs characters.

Here is everything you need to know about the players achievements, current ranking, net worth and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi:

Has Nick Kyrgios won a Grand Slam?

Kyrgios has won six ATP titles and has reached nine ATP finals, including a Masters 1000 final at the 2017 Cincinnati Masters, but has yet to make his mark at a Grand Slam event.

Despite playing on the tour for a decade, the 27-year-old has never made it beyond the quarter-final stage at one of the ‘big four’.

His 2022 quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon is his second at the All England Club having reached the same stage in 2014 before losing to Canada’s Milos Raonic.

However, he will look back on the tournament fondly thanks to a shock round of 16 victory over second seed Rafael Nadal - a huge upset for the relative newcomer at the time against one of the very best players of all time.

Kyrgios also reached the quarter-final of his home tournament, the Australian Open, in 2015 but has only ever made it as far as the third round in the French Open and US Open.

He has also had success in men’s doubles, winning at the Australian Open earlier this year alongside countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Nick Kyrgios world ranking

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked 40th in the official ATP Tour men’s world rankings.

His highest ever ranking is 13, which he achieved in 2016.

Being ranked 40th going into Wimbledon means that the Aussie is classed as an unseeded player, but he was able to knock out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Nick Kyrgios net worth and career earnings

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kyrgios has an estimated net worth of $8 million (USD).

Since turning pro in 2012 he has earned more than $7 million in prize money.

His estimated net worth is only a fraction of some of the biggest stars in men’s tennis with defending world champion and number one seed Novak Djokovic’s net worth estimated at $220 million (USD).

That is the same net worth valuation as Rafael Nadal while Great Britain’s Andy Murray is said to have a net worth of $100 million (USD).

*All figures via www.celebritynetworth.com

Who is girlfriend Costeen Hatzi?

According to an article in The Express, Hatzi is 22-years-old and was raised in Brisbane before moving to Sydney.

She has a degree in Psychological Science at the Australian Catholic University.