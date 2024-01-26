Novak Djokovic - Australian Open star's huge net worth, major controversies and love life with wife Jelena
Novak Djokovic was knocked out the Australian Open by Jannik Sinner in the early hours of Friday.
Novak Djokovic has a lot of history with the Australian Open but won't be picking up his 11th Grand Slam title Down Under this year. The Serb was conquered by Italian Jannik Sinner today.
The meeting lasted just four sets in Australia as Sinner booked his place in the final against either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Djokovic is one of tennis' all-time greats and his life off-the-court is often in the headlines, as well as his skill in front of the net. NationalWorld recaps the star's life with wife Jelena, net worth and controversies.
Novak Djokovic life with partner Jelena and family
Novak Djokovic is very much loved up with his wife and long-term partner Jelena Djokovic. Jelena is a humanitarian and is often seen by the court when her husband is playing in the world's biggest tournaments.
The couple tied the knot at a large ceremony in Montenegro in 2014 but had been together several years before then, having first met as youngsters in the same Serbian high school. Novak and Jelena formed their relationship through playing tennis at school and were together for eight years before getting engaged in 2013 in Monte Carlo.
Jelena studied luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan. The couple have two children, a son called Stefan born in 2014 and a daughter named Tara born in 2017 - as well as two poodles named Pierre and Tesla.
Novak Djokovic career controversies
Advertisement
Advertisement
The majority of Djokovic's tennis career has been a huge success as he has become one of the very greatest to have ever graced the sport. However, the 36-year-old's strong personality has led to a number of controversies while in the limelight.
The star organised the Adria Tour in Serbia in 2020 at the height of the pandemic with numerous players testing positive for COVID-19 in the days that followed. Djokovic was also disqualified from the US Open that year for hitting a ball in frustration which clobbered a line judge.
Djokovic has also found himself in hot water when taking part in the Australian Open in 2022 when his visa was rejected by border control before being deported from the country. The visa issue came because Djokovic was unvaccinated and did not meet the country's entry requirements.
Novak Djokovic impressive net worth
Tennis star Novak Djokovic has a reported net worth of a huge £190 million. The Serbian's wealth has come from his success on the tennis court, through brand partnerships, business ventures and investments.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Djokovic has picked up around £130 million in prize money over his illustrious career. In 2023 alone he picked up around £3.8 million of winnings thanks to his racket skills.
Over the years, Djokovic has worked with brands including Adidas, Lacoste, Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Peugeot and Ultimate Software Group. He is perhaps most well known as the face of Uniqlo, for whom he earned around £6.9 million a year between 2012 and 2017.
Djokovic has dabbled in hospitality with his own restaurants, helped organise tournaments in his homeland and taken a large stake in biotech firm QuantBioRes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.