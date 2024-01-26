Novak Djokovic has regularly enjoyed Australian Open success. (Image: Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has a lot of history with the Australian Open but won't be picking up his 11th Grand Slam title Down Under this year. The Serb was conquered by Italian Jannik Sinner today.

The meeting lasted just four sets in Australia as Sinner booked his place in the final against either Alexander Zverev or Daniil Medvedev.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djokovic is one of tennis' all-time greats and his life off-the-court is often in the headlines, as well as his skill in front of the net. NationalWorld recaps the star's life with wife Jelena, net worth and controversies.

Novak Djokovic life with partner Jelena and family

Novak Djokovic is very much loved up with his wife and long-term partner Jelena Djokovic. Jelena is a humanitarian and is often seen by the court when her husband is playing in the world's biggest tournaments.

The couple tied the knot at a large ceremony in Montenegro in 2014 but had been together several years before then, having first met as youngsters in the same Serbian high school. Novak and Jelena formed their relationship through playing tennis at school and were together for eight years before getting engaged in 2013 in Monte Carlo.

Jelena studied luxury brand management at Bocconi University in Milan. The couple have two children, a son called Stefan born in 2014 and a daughter named Tara born in 2017 - as well as two poodles named Pierre and Tesla.

Novak Djokovic career controversies

Advertisement

Advertisement

The majority of Djokovic's tennis career has been a huge success as he has become one of the very greatest to have ever graced the sport. However, the 36-year-old's strong personality has led to a number of controversies while in the limelight.

The star organised the Adria Tour in Serbia in 2020 at the height of the pandemic with numerous players testing positive for COVID-19 in the days that followed. Djokovic was also disqualified from the US Open that year for hitting a ball in frustration which clobbered a line judge.

Novak Djokovic has regularly enjoyed Australian Open success. (Image: Getty Images)

Djokovic has also found himself in hot water when taking part in the Australian Open in 2022 when his visa was rejected by border control before being deported from the country. The visa issue came because Djokovic was unvaccinated and did not meet the country's entry requirements.

Novak Djokovic impressive net worth

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has a reported net worth of a huge £190 million. The Serbian's wealth has come from his success on the tennis court, through brand partnerships, business ventures and investments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Djokovic has picked up around £130 million in prize money over his illustrious career. In 2023 alone he picked up around £3.8 million of winnings thanks to his racket skills.

Over the years, Djokovic has worked with brands including Adidas, Lacoste, Mercedes-Benz, Seiko, Peugeot and Ultimate Software Group. He is perhaps most well known as the face of Uniqlo, for whom he earned around £6.9 million a year between 2012 and 2017.